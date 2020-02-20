[ajax-forward-ryan-babel-hilariously-mocks-getafe-player-who-feigned-personal-injury-in-the-course-of-europa-league-defeat]

Video
By Oliver Dawnay
20th February 2020,
eight: 03 pm
It’s protected to say Ajax forward Ryan Babel’s frustration acquired the far better of him in his side’s defeat to Getafe on Thursday night time.
All through the Europa League past-32 to start with leg, the Dutch champions ended up trailing one- and browsing for an equaliser when Babel ‘fouled’ Allan Nyom.
Nyom proceeded to roll about on the floor in agony – and Babel, like several of the Ajax gamers, was significantly less then amazed.
In truth, soon after becoming dished a yellow card by the referee, the previous Liverpool ace was so irritated he hilariously determined to mock his opponent by rolling all-around on the floor with him.
You can check out the hilarious incident below…
Ryan Babel is a SAVAGE!
Alan Nyom starts rolling all-around on the floor, Babel starts imitating him and then mocks his limping with a fake cry!
Following level 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCwqeskmKG
— Football on BT Activity (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020
Babel then commenced to get started limping as the ex-West Brom ace proceeded to get up and try return to the action.
Regretably for Ajax, issues only got even worse as Getafe doubled their guide just before complete-time many thanks to a strike from Chelsea loanee in added time.
Previous year’s Champions League semi-finalists now have it all to do in the next-leg.