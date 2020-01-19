Ajax has a six-point lead when rivals slip on the first Eredivisie weekend in 2020

AZ Alkmaar’s second consecutive loss allowed Ajax to gain a six-point advantage when Eredivisie returned from their winter break.

AZ lost at home to Willem II, who rose to third place at the expense of his neighbor PSV, as he only managed a 1-1 draw in Venlo.

The champions struggled to convince Sparta and suffered a setback when Hakim Ziyech limped away after an hour with an obvious strain on his calves. Ajax won 2-1 thanks to goals from Donny van de Beek and Ryan Gravenberch before Joël Piroe was 74 minutes behind.

Ryan Babel made his third debut in Ajax colors after the 33-year-old was loaned out by Galatasaray during the winter break. “It’s always more fun to play in a form-fitting team,” said Babel. “Now the wait is over and we can go on.”

Tilburg giant slayer

Willem II added AZ to his Eredivisie scalp list, which also included Ajax and PSV, when they returned 1-0 at AFAS Stadium. Oussama Idrissi gave the home side the lead in the middle of the first half, but the Tilburgers paused after 65 minutes with a equalizer from Mats Köhlert.

Vangelis Pavlidis started and ended a runaway attempt before Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye sealed the victory with a hissing long-range shot.

The battered PSV needed a Denzel Dumfries header at the last minute to save a point at VVV Venlo who missed the chance to climb out of the bottom three. Johnatan Opoku gave the Limburgers a penalty in the 68th minute after Simon Janssen fell in the penalty area.

Pardew debut

ADO Den Haag prevailed in the 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk in the first game of Alan Pardew as coach against VVV. Both goals were scored according to standard situations: a header from central defender Shaquille Pilas and a direct free kick from substitute Aaron Meijers. The result leaves RKC five points behind.

Emmen was the only other team outside the top six to win. Marco Kolar scored the only goal against Heracles at halftime. Cyriel Dessers seemed to have secured a point for the guests in injury time.

Feyenoord continued his rehabilitation under Dick Advocaat with a convincing 3-1 win over Heerenveen. Striker Nicolai Jørgensen returned to the next round. The Dane scored two goals in the first 30 minutes, increasing Luis Sinisterra’s lead. Despite a quick response from Joey Veerman, Feyenoord never looked in trouble.

Utrecht foiled

Vitesse Arnhem defeated Fortuna in Limburg by the same score as Edward Sturings, who took up his fifth term as coach. Tim Matavz scored in every half after Oussama Tannane Vitesse’s free-kick gave the lead in the 26th minute.

Utrecht seemed to have started the second half of the season with a sensational comeback against PEC Zwolle. The visitors converted a 2-0 deficit with Issah Abbas in the 86th minute, but Yuta Nakayama saved a point three minutes later with a low shot to keep PEC out of the relegation zone.

Groningen had to settle for one point in Enschede when Ajdin Hrustic missed a penalty after 60 minutes in a goalless game.

Results

Friday

PEC Zwolle 3-3 Utrecht

Saturday

AZ Alkmaar 1-3 Willem II Tilburg

Feyenoord 3-1 Heerenveen

Fortuna Sittard 1-3 Vitesse Arnhem

Twente Enschede 0-0 Groningen

Sunday

ADO Den Haag 2-0 RKC Waalwijk

Ajax 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Emmen 1-0 Heracles Almelo

VVV Venlo 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

