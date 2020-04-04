After a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus epidemic, Doordarshan is re-broadcasting some of India’s most prestigious television programs. The Ramayana of the Ramananda Sagar saw its first four episodes re-broadcast at the end of last week. And guess what, the craze is still intact which seems obvious from the TRP rating. The program has recorded viewership of १ 17 million.

Ajay Devgn as Ravan, Hrithik Roshan as Ram and this actress Deepika Padukone should play Sita, says Ramayana fame Deepika Chikhalia.

Now, when Ramayana has made her comeback on the television screen, so many of the stars of the show are back in the discussion and Deepika Chikhaliya has made some interesting statements in her recent interview. She told about her dream cast for the film in Ramayana. She said that Ajay Devgn will play the role of bad talent Ravana, while ‘s Tik Roshan will be a good alternative to Ram’s role. For Laxman’s character, Varun Dhawan is a good option. Interestingly, she plays Alia Bhatt on the screen rather than Deepika Padukone, and the reason behind this is quite interesting.

Deepika Chikhaliya was talking to Bollywood Life. She quotes, “According to Ramayana, there are many versions of this, Sita was not a tall woman. Her head would reach right up to Lord Ram’s chest. Then, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I think Hrithik Roshan earns Ram for Ram and Ajay. Devgan will be great as Ravana, so as far as Laxman goes, I think Varun Dhawan might be a good option. “

