Akeso Banks, a Chinese developer of anticancer drugs, binds to the pharmaceutical sector competing with rivals ahead of the record-breaking Hong Kong IPO

Chinese anticancer drug developer Akeso is aiming for a commercial link with the major pharmaceutical company Sino Biopharmaceutical to reach competitors after a record initial offer in Hong Kong.

The company aims to seek approval by June to sell its drug candidate for patients with classic Hodgkin lymphoma who have not responded to treatments or who have relapsed after at least two treatments. Innovent Biologics has been selling their blood cancer drugs since late 2018 and Beigene since late last year.

“It is a little late compared to our rivals, but we aim to reach them on marketing,” said co-founder and CEO Michelle Xia Yu in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “Our collaboration with Sino Biopharmaceutical becomes very crucial.”

Michelle Xia Yu, co-founder and CEO of Zhongshan, Akesobio, Guangdong-based anticancer drug developer. Photo: Pantry

The move could increase the company’s appeal among investors who rushed to participate in its initial offer of $ 2.6 billion ($ 335 million) last week. The IPO blocked HK $ 166.5 billion of funds from retail investors, according to a stock exchange deposit, a record amount under the Hong Kong listing regime for biotech companies.

The stock, offered at HK $ 16.18 each, will begin trading on Friday.

The Zhongshan, Guangdong-based company is looking to strengthen its ties with Sino Biopharmaceutical, one of the largest in mainland China with over 12,000 salespeople, according to Xia, after signing a joint venture last year.

Last year Sino Biopharmaceutical paid 344.7 million yuan ($ 48.7 million) for the exclusive right to sell Akeso’s drug candidate penpulimab in China. It belongs to the so-called “PD-1 inhibitor” injection drug category, which are antibodies that bind to the “targets” on the body’s immune cells and may restore their ability to kill cancer cells.

“We have seen a lot of interest from our customers in Chinese biotechnology names given the wide potential for market expansion,” said Jay Lee, who analyzes the health care stocks at Morningstar in Hong Kong. “A common strategy is primarily to launch low-risk products, such as a PD-1, to establish revenue and build a sales network and use cash to finance the development of riskier but more innovative drugs.”

PD-1 inhibitors have been shown to be able to reduce tumors, partially or completely, for 22% of cancer patients, according to a 2018 study of 6,700 patients mentioned in Akeso’s IPO prospectus.

If approved, penpulimab will compete with other PD-1 inhibitors such as Innovent Biologics’ sintilimab, Jiangsu Hengi Medicine’s camrelizumab and Beigene’s tislelizumab. They have been approved for sales since late 2018 for classic Hodgkin lymphoma. They cost between 101,000 and 119,000 yuan per year.

Innovent last year recorded 1 billion yuan in sales from sintilimab, which was co-developed for the Chinese market with the American company Eli Lilly. Omfoma as a large category of blood cancer is the sixth largest type of cancer in the United States, but it is not among the top 10 in China.

However, since some PD-1 inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of many cancers abroad, but are less so in China, many of their sales in China are intended for off-label use – on tumors. other than those for which they have been approved. They are generally sought after by advanced patients.

In major oncological diseases in China, such as lung, colorectal and liver tumors, Xia believes that Akesobio still has a good chance of conquering market share even if giants like Merck and the Bristol-Myers Squibb inhibitors have obtained the approval in China to treat lung cancers with more than a year’s advantage.

Akesobio aims to complete clinical studies on penpulimab and seek approval for the treatment of lung, liver and nasopharyngeal cancers in China from next year and 2022, said CEO Xia.

He added that penpulimab showed more complete removal of the so-called ADCC effect – which erodes the effectiveness of antibody medications – than the Bristol-Myers Squibb opdive. It could potentially achieve greater effectiveness, Xia added.

Opdivo obtained approval in China last month for the treatment of gastric cancer. Together with Merck’s keytrudas, they are approved for the treatment of multiple cancers including lung cancer in China. They sold for 222,000 yuan to 323,000 yuan per year of prescription.

“We may be a latecomer for small categories of diseases (such as lymphoma) but we are quite in line with our domestic rivals when it comes to the main categories of diseases such as lung, liver and gastric cancers,” said Xia. “The market for anticancer drugs is very large with around 700,000 new patients every year and Chinese companies can beat multinationals on the price.”

