Akihiro Kakimoto: The man behind Japan’s most elaborate chocolate desserts

Stop when you hear the cook being compared to an artist. But what about a sculptor?

For Akihiro Kakimoto, the comparison is justified. Since 2013 he has been making a regular pilgrimage to Paris, where he competes against the world’s best confectioners to create chocolate sculptures and desserts that you have to see to believe.

However, 49-year-old Kakimoto took part in his first confectionery competition in Japan when he was 34.

“Even though I had no experience with competitions, I was confident,” says Kakimoto at Assemblages Kakimoto, his elegant restaurant and pastry shop in a quiet machiya near the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

At this first competition, however, he faced a rude awakening. He was penultimate from the 38 participants.

The future lies in chocolate: Akihiro Kakimoto’s finale 2017/18 as part of the World Chocolate Masters under the motto “Futropolis” | IVO ROVIRA

“I was shocked (by the result),” Kakimoto recalls. However, he was not deterred and continued to develop his technique over the next few years. In 2012 he was selected to represent Japan to take part in the World Chocolate Masters, an annual competition in which the world’s most talented chocolatiers compete. Some of her elaborate creations would not be out of place in a gallery for contemporary art.

Kakimoto has been interested in art and architecture since his childhood in Uji, the famous tea-growing region outside of Kyoto. He was also interested in rugby and cooking and decided early on to become a pastry chef. After graduating from high school, he acquired extensive industry knowledge, first in the back office of a confectionery company in Osaka and then as a confectioner in the Salon de Royal in Kyoto. From Kyoto he went to Kobe, probably the home of western sweets in Japan, where he worked in the pastry shop of the Hotel Piena Kobe, which is now called Luciole.

A touch of sensitivity: Akihiro Kakimoto gives a chocolate flower the last details. | IVO ROVIRA

There he spent his time between the restaurant and the pastry shop. But after a few years, Kakimoto felt “he had reached a barrier” and said, “Didn’t know what to do next.”

So Kakimoto took a somewhat unorthodox next step. Before he turned 30, he quit his job and moved to Iriomote, a remote island in the Okinawa archipelago known for its wild cats of the same name. And for a while he enjoyed life off the beaten track.

“There was a Minshuku (Bed & Breakfast) down there,” he says, “and I heard they were looking for a cook and I thought,” Why not? “Every day after I finished breakfast, I went down to the beach and went swimming. And then get up in the afternoon and have dinner. “

Kakimoto traveled through the rest of the Okinawan archipelago and to Kyushu, but when money ran out, he returned to Osaka to work in Alcyon studio, a pastry shop where he learned all about management – and also got his introduction to the arcane world of chocolate sculptures.

Fast forward to 2016 and Kakimoto opened assemblages Kakimoto. While you can’t see or bite into the 100-kilogram, life-size chocolate sculptures that he’s made in Paris, you can witness (and eat) some of his smaller, intricate desserts like “Le Jardin”. a ball of hard chocolate poured with alcohol and lit. After the fire has gone out, a pistachio ice cream with perilla leaves and melted chocolate remains.

Kakimoto uses its global platform and increasingly uses Japanese flavors such as matcha, yuzu citrus, myōga ginger and nori.

In September of last year, Kakimoto started two new ventures: Assemblages Hanare, which only offers dessert courses by appointment, and the chocolate research institute Henri Charpentier Kyoto Imperial Palace South, which Kakimoto provides as a place for culinary experts to work together.

The word assemblage means “mix” or “combine”, and this concept defines its goal of “continuing to prepare delicious desserts”.

Matsumotocho 587-5, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 604-0982; 075-202-1351; assemblages.jp; Take-out from 12 to 7 p.m., dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. (L.O.); Closed. Tuesdays, every second, fourth mi.; Dinner ¥ 15,800; next train station Kyoto Shiyakushomae; Non smoking; Main cards accepted; Japanese, some English spoken