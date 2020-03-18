Akinoshima experienced adorned job as part of sumo’s dominant stable

Yesterday’s Rikishi File was a profile of Kotonishiki — a previous sekiwake who is second all-time in the selection of specific prizes gained, with 18.

The male who sits atop that certain record was 1 of Kotonishiki’s terrific rivals, Akinoshima.

A native of Hiroshima, Akinoshima’s put together overall of 19 specific prizes was an excellent accomplishment, and is not the only sumo history he retains.

His 16 gold stars (for wins in excess of yokozuna although ranked at maegashira) is also an all-time greatest mark, and 4 additional than the rikishi in 2nd area.

Akinoshima downed 6 of the 8 yokozuna who had been lively for the duration of his makuuchi profession.

He did not encounter the remaining pair (Takanohana and Wakanohana) as they have been his stablemates. Rikishi who are carefully relevant or in the similar steady can only fulfill in a playoff.

His Futagoyama stable was the dominant power in sumo for most of the 1990s, and amid Akinoshima’s daily teaching partners have been two other rikishi who would raise the Emperor’s Cup — ozeki Takanonami and sekiwake Takatoriki — as perfectly as numerous further sanyaku level wrestlers.

Just after his retirement, Akinoshima at first took up the Fujishima identify and coached at his household steady.

Nonetheless, his romantic relationship with the new stablemaster Takanohana, the former yokozuna who experienced eclipsed Akinoshima in spite of currently being extra than five several years his junior, grew step by step worse and finished in a shouting match in the JSA’s places of work.

Akinoshima moved to Takadagawa Beya and is at present the stablemaster there.

Mongolian Maenoyu joined Takadagawa a handful of months right before Akinoshima, but there have been no international wrestlers in that secure because the previous gentleman retired in 2007, and discussions with the present stablemaster have designed it clear that their absence is a lot more or considerably less official plan, and that he has very little to no desire in recruiting non-Japanese rikishi in the foreseeable future.