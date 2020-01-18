Akon Building Cryptocurrency City in Senegal

Akon may be more familiar to Americans, as a countless hit singer than the noughties. However, the American artist Sengalese is much more than a radio radio. In recent years, it has committed itself to using its economic success in ways to improve the continent of Africa.

Akon City, Senegal

Yes, the subdivision is correct. Akon has completed a landmark agreement to establish its own city in the Senegalese country of origin. As they say, location is everything. An important sign that the city of Akon is poised to succeed is its proximity to Senegal’s new international airport. Reports indicate that the 5,000-acre project can be achieved in just five minutes’ drive. A futuristic city created by an international image that is so accessible to the world will surely make it a prime tourist destination.

This project is innovative in more ways than one. In order to isolate the new city from political turmoil and volatile economic practices, the whole city will be running with encryption. The new AKOin will be the foundation of the city’s commerce.

Creating a Crypto-City

An “encryption city” is an innovative idea of ​​thinking. Although it may read like an idea of ​​making a world out of a sci-fi movie, it is actually much more grounded than one might suppose at first glance.

First, the gold standard has long since disappeared in the United States. Money is no longer a tangible concept, as anyone who deals in the stock market can attest to. Assets and purchasing power are seemingly digital at this point. Cash is no longer necessary for the trading equation. The way the financial industry was frightened and then in love with Bitcoin should tell you so much.

Secondly, with its own encryption, it could open the city, and in turn, the country to more international trade. There are many steps that need to be taken to achieve this, but history has shown that every major global breakthrough has been made when international exchange rates are closer to 1: 1.

An article by Stanford Professor Susan Athey on the World Economic Forum website provides much more detail on how digital currencies will be revolutionary. He points out how encryption can open up international trade and notes that 60% of Kenya’s trade takes place using mobile phone credit cards as a monetary holder. This is used as a means of protecting the owner’s assets. This practice shows that Akon’s idea could be extremely successful, while far more sophisticated.

Akon Lighting Africa

Akon City will not be Akon’s first project dealing with African infrastructure. It has had great success in such efforts in the past. The Akon Lighting Africa project has significantly influenced 14 African states, including Senegal, collecting solar energy for the installation of street lamps and energy systems.

This project has been a huge success and has grown significantly since its launch in 2014. In addition to recruiting 5,000 people and providing energy / lighting to 600 million Africans, they have set up the Solar Academy. The institute is based in Mali and will help develop the solar energy Akon started.

There is still no reason for Akon Lighting Africa to participate in Akon City, but given the team’s work already in Senegal and Akon’s influence, it is safe to assume that they will be a major factor in the development of the city.

Quiet world change

Akon’s philanthropic work has been noted by major news agencies in recent years, albeit sparingly. While most news agencies focused on political scandals and feeds – or the mix of both – Akon quietly embarked on a mission to revolutionize his home country.

I could adopt a myriad of conspiracy theories about why his work wasn’t covered as much as I think he should, but I won’t. I’ll just encourage you to share this positive story from the lighthouse that is Akon.