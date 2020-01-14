Akon founded its own city in Senegal called “Akon City”

It’s official, Akon has its own city in Senegal.

Known as “Akon City”, the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted on Monday that he had signed the agreement for the new city.

“I look forward to welcoming you there in the future,” read his tweet.

Akon, who is from Senegal, originally announced plans for the futuristic “Crypto City” in 2018, which would see the city built on a 2,000-hectare property that Senegalese President Macky Sall had given him. The new city would also only trade in its own digital cash currency, AKoin, he said.

The city’s official website stated that the West African state’s new international airport could be reached in five minutes by car.

“I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa”

Akon was born in Senegal before moving to Union City, New Jersey at the age of 7, according to his website.

Known for songs like “Locked Up”, “Lonely” and “Oh Africa”, the Grammy-nominated rapper is more of a businessman than a musician these days.

His most recent project is Akon Lighting Africa, which supplies African countries with solar energy.

“I definitely want to make the biggest impact in Africa,” said Akon during an interview with CNN in 2013. “If I could have my way, Africa would be the United States of Africa.”

