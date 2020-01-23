Akshay Kumar announces the sequel to her video clip Fillhall – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6df31c8bfca18fd6459124da472a695111%

After making their music video debut with Filhall de B Praak, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are ready to present the second episode of the music video. The song not only won hearts with its melodic melody, but the chemistry of Akshay and Nupur was also appreciated. The song was on the charts and even worked well on social networks. Then the makers decided to take a sequel to the hit song.

This is Akshay’s second outing in a video clip so far in his career. The actor turned to social networks to announce the sequel to Filhall and shared the first poster of the song, entitled Filhall Part 2. The motto on the poster says, “The story continues.”

Akshay hinted that the song would be released this year and said that Filhall part 2 would be just as good as the previous one. He wrote: “The story continues with another tune … # FilhallPart2, quot;

Filhall was written by the famous punjabi copywriter Jaani and marked Akshay’s first collaboration with Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon.

