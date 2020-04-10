Akshay Kumar donated Rs 30 million for this special cause

The whole world is in lockdown and going through crisis. People are coming forward to donate to the government. Bollywood’s own Kumar, Akshay Kumar, donated first 2 crores crores The Prime Minister has made a recent donation to the CARES Fund and the BMC Crores crores To assist in the manufacture of PPE, masks and quick test kits.

Yesterday we saw Akshay fighting the crisis, thanking the police and doctor nurses on behalf of his entire family. Sharing a thank you note on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Name: Akshay Kumar City: Mumbai on behalf of my family… Police, municipal workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building guards) ko #DilSeThank You “.

Akshay Kumar donated Rs.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Service Fund for this special cause.

Name: Akshay Kumar

City: Mumbai

From my and only family turf…

Police, municipal workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building guards KO #DilSeThank You 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N8dnb4Na63

– Akshay Kumar (@ Akshay Kumar) April 1

Not only Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have also come forward and promised to donate and fight Covid 19. Entrepreneur Ratan Tata has also contributed Rs. 100 million.

