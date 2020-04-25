In addition to the many tragic deaths, the coronavirus epidemic has taken a toll on businesses in various fields. Speaking of the Indian media, both the cinema and television sectors are facing great difficulties, especially the daily wage workers. In view of this situation, Getty, Galaxy and Marathi Temple Theater owner Manoj Desai has decided to fulfill his responsibility and player Akshay Kumar has also reached this occasion.

Manoj Desai informed us that he was paying the workers for this month and hoped that the situation would return to normal soon. He also spoke about how Akshay Kumar came to their rescue and how they are planning to face such an unprecedented crisis.

Gayati Galaxy owner Manoj Desai: “Akshay Kumar met us but”

According to Pinkvilla, Desai said, “This is a difficult time for all of us, not just us. We have chosen to apply for a bank overdraft to pay workers this month and see what happens in the coming months when people have time to return to the cinema even after lifting the lockout.” For multiplex owners they have other businesses besides this but ham This is only for people like us. But, we are hopeful that we will be able to pull this through. “

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, he said, “Akshay Kumar helped us when we needed help but honestly, we politely refused because he is already doing a lot. I’m sure we will pull it off somehow.”

“We will sit down and discuss with YRF Studios and we will know how things get back to normal,” he signed.

