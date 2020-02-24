akshay-kumar-to-collaborate-with-ekta-kapoor-yet-again?

Akshay Kumar is a superstar whose bag of long run tasks is overflowing. This 12 months by itself has three key releases in Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb and Prithviraj Chauhan of YRF. Subsequent yr also has an thrilling line of movies and, added to that listing, is all set to collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor.

In accordance to reviews, the actor signed a motion picture with Ekta Kapoor and will be an action comedy. The celebrity signed the film 10 times ago and will before long perform on the logistics of the film. A supply revealed: “He (Akshay) is reading scripts and will near his calendar in fifteen times. He does not want to restrict himself to a specific style and has designed a acutely aware work to indicator different scripts. Akshay's film with Ekta will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his movies, Akshay will also entire this on a routine from starting to finish. "The film will be produced in 2021 and each the producer and the actor are fired up about it.

Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar had joined in 2013 for After Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara. Akshay Kumar is now getting ready for the start of Rohit Shetty's law enforcement drama, Sooryavanshi, which premieres in theaters on March 24.