Akshay Kumar’s New Track ‘Muskurayega India’ Spreads Good Message In the course of COVID19 Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lockdown throughout India and Bollywood is no exception. Shoots have been cancelled and situations are on keep. Stars have been spending time in isolation and regaling their admirers with their actions at dwelling that consists of cooking, cleaning up and watching videos. Nonetheless, they have also proved to be ideal citizens and are spreading the message of the value of social distancing.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared the Janta Curfew and exhorted people to bang their plates and clap fingers to admit the endeavours of the wellness personnel, Bollywood stars joined in total-heartedly. They also participated in the candle-lights exercise on April 5 to categorical solidarity. Fairly a number of stars opened their purse strings to add generously to the Prime Minister’s Fund that was produced to garner revenue to struggle the problems posed by the virus. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and so forth were some of the actors who led the way in contributions.

Now, heading additional, stars have come alongside one another to star in a songs online video titled Muskurayega India (India will smile once again) ostensibly to cheer persons up as they expend time in isloation and make sure that we stand united towards a prevalent enemy. The online video shot, indoors sees stars starting with Akshay Kumar expressing hope and cheer that issues will get back to regular, folks will be out on the streets all over again and there will be celebrations once yet again.

Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Jackky Bhagnani among other individuals. The tune has been composed by Vishal Mishra and produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Movies alongside with Jackky Bhagnani.

