Al Boum Image joins Greatest Mate in Gold Cup record textbooks for dominant Mullins and Townend

Al Boum Photograph joined a decide on club when retaining his Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup nowadays.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates profitable the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase with Al Boum Photo throughout day four of the Cheltenham Pageant. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA

No horse had retained the Gold Cup due to the fact Finest Mate finished his famous hat-trick in 2004 but Al Boum Image proved up to the job to give Willie Mullins, who waited so prolonged to emulate his legendary father Paddy, a outstanding 4-timer on the working day.

The 100-30 favourite experienced to dig deep to prevail as the Nicky Henderson-experienced Santini, Colin Tizzard’s Lostintranslation, and Henry De Bromhead’s Monalee threw down established worries up the renowned hill but immortality does not occur easily and, in the long run, Paul Townend’s mount experienced his head in front where it matters.

“It’s a excellent, an certainly unbelievable day,” Mullins explained. “(I’m) delighted for Paul, it can be not effortless to just take around from somebody like Ruby Walsh, but Paul’s absent and stamped his authority this year in Eire driving for our garden, so I am definitely delighted for him.”

Like past yr, Al Boum Photo arrived at Cheltenham on the again of a sole run this period, the variety of light-weight marketing campaign Henrietta Knight famously gave Greatest Mate.

“We just made a decision to stick to what took place very last 12 months, why transform it if it is effective? Fortunately it paid off. I feel it was only historical past from him now. I did not assume the race was as tough as previous 12 months, Paul was courageous on him and the whole thing arrived together. It can be Paul’s day currently.”

Townend, who had his 3rd winner on the day to clinch the leading jockey prize, stated: “I believed I would never ever truly feel something like the emotion I experienced here final calendar year, (but) I feel this is even greater. It truly is all about this, it truly is all about this lad. It really is a credit score to Willie. To come below with a person operate (this period), the man’s a genius.”

Couple would argue with that assessment.