Al Boum Photograph joins the greats with next Gold Cup accomplishment

Record was created on Friday afternoon at Prestbury Park as the Willie Mullins-qualified, Paul Townend-ridden and Marie and Joe Donnelly-owned Al Boum Photo joined the illustrious band of back again-to-back winners of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Paul Townend celebrates winning onboard Al Boum. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Not since Greatest Mate in 2004 had a horse retained the crown, and there had been unique similarities Henrietta Knight’s celebrity and this year’s winner. Knight obtained a good deal of criticism for her gentle campaigning of her horse, but it worked to bridge a hole of much more than 30 decades to L’Escargot, the past to keep his crown before Finest Mate.

Mullins has adopted a similar strategy with Al Boum Photograph, even if he admits it was by accident in 2019 but incredibly a lot a effectively-engineered approach in 2020.

Before giving Mullins and Townend the breakthrough accomplishment 12 months ago, his season was limited to just 1 outing – at Tramore on New Year’s Working day – and coming right here fresh proved the fantastic preparation as he manufactured a profession-most effective functionality to claim racing’s blue riband.

Wishing not to modify a winning tactic, Al Boum Picture rung in this New Yr with another procession about Tramore and returned to Cheltenham every single little bit as new and in the type of his everyday living. The marketplace spoke intensely for him, sending him off the 100-30 favorite, and the race panned out fairly well.

A couple of issues did not aid his lead to, but they ended up outweighed by some prodigious leaps which carried him into a notable place from a long way out. Off what didn’t surface to be a really powerful tempo, virtually the total discipline held a chance of kinds as they rolled down the hill for the closing time.

Santini had primary posture, on the entrance conclusion and next to the rails, with Al Boum Photograph travelling that little bit improved and Lostintranslation, on their outer, similarly so. Santini could go no more quickly and was outpaced as they raced down to the 2nd-final, as the favorite edged on, with Robbie Electrical power, on Lostintranslation, likely with him.

On the outside the house, also transferring with menace, was Serious Steel, but when the riders went for every thing it was the reigning champ and Lostintranslation who solid on.

Santini, compelled to switch right on landing at the back again of the past, rallied gamely up the hill but, just as in 2019, it was Townend and Al Boum Picture who emerged triumphant, with additional authority than the winning margin may possibly suggest.

The being-on Santini went down by a neck, with Lostintranslation 3rd, Monalee fourth, Delta Get the job done fifth, and the winner’s stablemates, Real Metal and Kemboy, sixth and seventh respectively.

That background experienced been versus Al Boum Photo was not lost on Mullins, and anything which could possibly in usual conditions have worried him, but the horse’s prep went beautifully, and he was self-assured he had him a lot more primed after a lot more.

“I imagined he had a good chance,” he admitted. “Last year I believed it was a tough race but this time I thought it was winnable with a clear spherical. Anyhow, he won it – just about.

“I came right here with a honest bit of self-confidence and I suppose the gentle marketing campaign paid out off. When you gain you are correct, and I’d visualize he’ll do the same point up coming calendar year.

See of the stands at Cheltenham’s ultimate working day. Picture: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan

“I didn’t fear considerably about the figures – and typically I do – since of the way we had well prepared him,” he additional. “I assumed that statistically this preparing was heading to do the job, turning it on its head a bit.

“I didn’t see everything all yr that I was worried of at all. If the very same horse turned up as previous yr, I imagined that it would just take something we hadn’t viewed to defeat him. I’m incredibly satisfied with two Gold Cups, but ideally we are likely to try out for 3. He enjoys Cheltenham and we’ll probably get the exact same route.

“It’s been an unbelievable day. We did not get considerably luck on Tuesday, but we obtained a big slice of luck in the to start with race and then I imagine in the next, third and fourth races probably the very best horse gained.”

At the close of an exceptional 7 days – which took a tiny time to get likely for the group – the winning rider, understandably, also came in for loads of praise.

“It’s great to have a male like Paul riding for you,” Mullins extra. “He experienced a hard job using above from Ruby, but I consider nowadays proved that he was effectively up to it. I’m actually delighted he has set his stamp on Cheltenham as our 1st jockey. An understudy coming in is very tricky, and Paul has risen to it.”

Owning turn into a again-to-again winner of the Gold Cup, Al Boum Photograph is 5-1 to be a part of the elite band of 3-time winners: Arkle, Very best Mate and Cottage Rake. 5-time winner Golden Miller’s history may possibly, in this era, be a extend much too far.

But Willie Mullins now has a flavor for Gold Cups, so hardly ever say in no way.