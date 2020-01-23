Al Capone’s bulletproof Cadillac ‘Killer’ emerges for sale online – lifestyle

Al Capone’s bulletproof Cadillac “ Killer ” emerges for sale online

If you’re looking for an armored car, Volvo’s new XC90 SUV is up to luxury bulletproof, but if you’re looking for something with a little more personality, one of the first armored cars in the world just went on sale.

It comes in the form of a Cadillac 413A series from 1928 and was once owned and driven by one of the most famous gangsters in the world – Al Capone.

In modern armored vehicles, bullet and bomb protection requires reinforcing doors and windows with reinforced materials. These add a few pounds here and there, but are nothing compared to the 1.3 tonnes that have been added to this classic.

That made for a city sedan that tipped the scales at more than 3.6 tonnes, and with the standard 90-hp V8 engine sitting under the hood, we can’t imagine Capone succeeding in overtaking all the cops. .

As you would expect from a car with crowd ties, this Cadillac includes a police siren, flashing police lights and one of the world’s first illegal police radios installed in the glove compartment.

On top of that, Capone had the car painted in the same shade of green as the police cars of his time, which made things extremely difficult for the police who tried to catch him.

According to the current list, Capone managed to put this car away from the rest of its collection, so when authorities raided his house for his yachts and other property, it was missed.

It was later sold to a family who planned to use it as an ongoing exhibit to earn money, but this plan failed and he lived the rest of his life at the Niagara Falls Antique Museum.

If you’re interested in adding the Capone Caddy to your collection, it’s listed on celebritycars.com for a whopping $ 1.5 million, so make those legitimate dollars – unlike Capone.

.