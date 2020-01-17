Al Di Meloa releases Beatles’ second album

The fusion legend of jazz will release a new album that celebrates the music of The Beatles. Across The Universe will be released on March 13 through Ear Music. It is a continuation of Di Meola’s 2013 collection All Your Life: A Tribute To The Beatles.

Di Meola also replaces the famous John Lennon cover for his 1975 solo album Rock ’n’ Roll for the artwork for Across The Universe.

“I really appreciate the Beatles for the reason I play the guitar,” Di Meola tells Prog. “That was an important catalyst for me to want to learn music, so their impact was pretty strong.”

Across The Universe sees the guitarist who “combines lightning fast electric guitar orchestrations with lush acoustic arrangements.”

The full tracklisting is:

1. Here Comes The Sun

2. Golden sleep medley

3. Dear caution

4. Norwegian wood

5. The son of mother nature

6. Strawberry fields forever

7. Yesterday

8. Your mother should know

9. Hey jude

10. I will follow the sun

11. Julia

12. Until it was you

13. Here, there and everywhere

14. Octopus garden

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__cvKFyqfiQ [/ embed]