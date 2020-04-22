Al Gore approves Joe Biden for President

Former US Vice President Al Gore on Wednesday approved Joe Biden, adding to the growing circle of prominent Democrats who support him as the party strives to merge before the general election.

Mr. Gore announced his support in a tweet shortly before appearing virtually with Mr. Biden for a town hall-style Earth Day event. His approval followed one earlier today from Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, who waged a climate-focused campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“If I were to speak to someone who had not yet decided who to vote for in the next election, I would say simply and simply: it is not complicated,” said Gore at Earth Day town hall. . “If you care about the climate crisis, if you want to start solving the climate crisis, it is not rocket science.”

“It’s a really simple choice,” he added later, “and if anyone has any doubts about it, come talk to me.” Mr. Gore was vice-president of Bill Clinton and was appointed Democratic presidential candidate in 2000.

Influence

But two decades later, he is best known for his climate activism. As vice-president, he contributed to the development of the Kyoto Protocol, which President George W. Bush abandoned in 2001, just as President Donald Trump abandoned his successor, the Paris Agreement, in 2017 As a private citizen, he directed the documentary on climate change, An Inconvenient Truth.

Mr. Gore comes from a very different democratic party than the one that exists today and has served in an administration which many democrats, especially the younger ones, now explicitly reject policies.

But in an election in which voters described climate change as one of the most important issues, his voice could be influential.

During Wednesday’s event, he made an explicit speech to young voters, who largely supported Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic primary. Youth-led climate groups like the Sunrise Movement have endorsed Mr. Sanders, and they are among the ridings Mr. Biden must win for the general election.

“I remember, like you, when President John F. Kennedy launched his inspiring challenge to put a person on the moon and send them away safely in 10 years,” said Gore, referring to an address that Kennedy delivered to Congress in May 1961, when Mr. Gore was 13 and Mr. Biden was 18. “And I remember the adults of this day and that time, many of them saying it was a reckless, expensive and reckless endeavor.”

But when Apollo 11 landed on the moon eight years later, he continued, the average age of system engineers in NASA’s mission control center was 26. “It means their average age when they heard this speech was 18, and they changed their lives and they acquired the knowledge and learning to be part of this mission,” said Mr. Gore. “This is how I feel about the youth of this country today regarding the climate crisis.”

Obama approval

It remains to be seen whether its approval will influence the young progressives who voted for Mr. Sanders. What it does is certainly strengthen the central image that Biden’s campaign is trying to present: a Democratic Party that has quickly emerged from its fiercely contested primary and united around its presumed candidate in the face of a unique threat.

A few weeks after essentially closing the nomination, Biden received approval from former President Barack Obama, Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another main opponent.

His campaign unveiled several major endorsements in rapid succession as a kind of show of force.