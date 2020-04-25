Al Pacino: His top 10 films, from Scarspid to Serpico

Michael Mann thinks of Al Pacino as the great Picasso painter, who creates his art through “a series of toothbrushes.” A look at the 1995 heat, directed by ourselves, and the actor’s infamous delivery: “He has a great ASS!” It’s weird, ridiculous, and completely unexpected – just as Picasso allows a sudden intrusion of color or an eye to disappear through the subject’s face.

Pacino has always been an actor. He stores a universal swallow’s anger in the depths of his hungry eyes and black coals, then turns the crank. Sometimes he explodes. Sometimes the vibration remains below the surface. He will change between the edges of complete control and the complete disappearance of control – ideas that can be applied equally to the roles of criminal, lover or addict.

A number of Pacino characters, such as Tony Montana and Michael Corleone, are embedded in popular culture. His work is so observable that it is strangely easy to ignore. He has won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony (known as the “Three Acting Thrones”), but also has a history of being kidnapped by his peers.

The academy did not reward him on the afternoon of the godfather’s day, Serpico or the dog, but in 1993 he was prosecuted as a compromising Oscar for his “captive” slow captivity in a woman’s perfume. It has also led to a focus on his spots – not to mention Pacino, and without focusing on the inflexible (as well as the incomprehensible) understanding of Dunkin ‘Donuts rap in 2011. And Jill did.

But the path makes sense. So early in his career he completed his career (with an incredible performance between 1971 and 1975) that he spent decades later searching for something new. “Should a human being achieve beyond his comprehension, or what is a paradise for?” He wrote Robert Browning in the poem “Andre Del Sarto”. Pacino has often quoted it. The few have always had the value of culminating.

Thanks to his work in The Irishman, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Hunters, he had his late renaissance. This is a great show by an actor who turns 80 tomorrow (April 25), although he doesn’t plan to retire any time soon. There will certainly be better performances. Here are the best ones so far.

10. Scarecrow (1973)

Scarecrow, a forgotten gem in Pacino’s filming, offers an interesting display of all the actor’s talents. Here, director Jerry Schatzberg paired him up with Jane Hackman to create a bizarre comedy about two drivers traveling from California to Pittsburgh to start washing cars. They disagree, but they agree. Hackman plays the brutal Lothario, while Pachino is a wounded clown. He is sharp, but sweet and sensitive in a way that he rarely explores in later roles. A traumatic event in the final act destroys what remains of his innocence. The next collapse, which causes him to scream and spill into the waters of a public spring, is a horrible show. While the film was honored at the Cannes Film Festival, it has largely been left out. It’s a shame Scarecrow is a heartfelt admiration for masculinity lost in the jawbones of the American Dream.

9. Glenn Ross Rolling (1992)

It’s one of the big groups in Hollywood cinema: Pacino, Jack Limon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Jonathan Price and Ed Harris – all of them in a vicious and malicious campaign for corporate superiority as employees of a real estate agency. . David Memmett’s screenplay, based on his play Pulitzer Prize-winning play, is dripping with linguistic poisons. And Pacino has a divine gift for delivering them. Insulting as a working day as “You stupid *** should” seems like a cheap shot, but coming out of Pacino’s mouth is like an arrow to the head. As Ricky Rome, the highest “closest” of the office, the actor becomes the cunning character, the cunning character of the whole movie. His charisma is palpable, but so is his insatiable greed. Not surprisingly, he was the only actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.

8. Scarfis (1983)

In “Scarface”, the Pacami drug dealer climbs to the top and immediately loses the map (Rex).

This is a serious punishment for the various fears of Hollywood that Pacino, an Italian and American, was introduced by Brian Di Palma as a Latino immigrant not once but twice (mostly in the case of Carlito later). But actor Tony Montana, a Miami drug dealer who climbs from the top and immediately loses his map, is a legend. Cocaine flows into the human arteries. His delirium is gilded in luxurious attire. As a little friend, he thinks of firearms. Pachino delivers Tony with the same vague French slide in a woman’s fragrance, but her exaggeration is justified here. Tony is not a man. He is a symbol of moral corruption. The fact that he has since been hailed as an entrepreneurial hero is a fact that the worship of decade-long consumers has been so absurd that many critics have failed to understand that De Palma is quite humorous.

7. Irish (2019)

If in the last few decades he has seen Pacino fall into self-mutilation, the Irishman would have had a chance to re-introduce himself as one of the greats. Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were similar – even director Martin Scorsese went out and proved that he is still a master of the gangster genre. This is a very thought-provoking film, both as a return to the golden age of men’s work and as a re-examination of their own heritage. Pachino, president of the Jimmy Huff Union, is reopening his charisma to immediately put it on a complex network of justice and moral anger. This may not be the best performance of his career, but it’s a great comeback.

6. راه کارلیتو (1993)

راه Carlito هرگز لیاقت شهرت خود را به عنوان خواهر و برادر کوچک Scarface نداشت. بله ، شباهت های سطحی در آنجا وجود دارد – هر دو داستان به کارگردانی د پالما هستند که پاچینو را به عنوان یک نوع جنایی لاتینکس ستاره می کند. اما آنها بطور کلی با یکدیگر بیگانه هستند. Scarface تقلید از مردانگی است ، در حالی که راه کارلیتو ایده را با اخلاص به مراتب بیشتر حل می کند. شخصیت اصلی آن ، Carlito Brigante ، قول داده است مستقیم پیش رود ، اما می یابد که گذشته فرار تقریباً غیرممکن است. و بنابراین رویکرد پاچینو در اینجا نرم تر و کم تحرک تر است و این امر زیرکی از احساس ناگزیر بودن غم انگیز است. هنگامی که توسط بنی (جان لگویزامو) ، یک گنگستر جوان تر ، مورد آزار و اذیت قرار می گیرید ، می توانید انگیزه قدیمی کارلیتو را برای خشونت در پشت سر خود احساس کنید. اما او سعی می کند آن را تحت فشار قرار دهد. کمی گله می کند. چشمانش به دور اتاق می چرخد ​​، ناگهان پر از عدم اطمینان شد. کارلیتو کاملاً از این پوست جدید که برای خودش ساخته شده ، ناراحت است. هنگامی که فداکاری تازه او به اخلاق خاموش می شود ، مخاطبان مطمئناً با طعمی تلخ در دهان خود از بین می روند.

5. وحشت در پارک سوزنی (1971)

هنگامی که برای اولین بار Panic in needle Park منتشر شد ، کمتر کسی به عملکرد عصبی پاچینو به عنوان یک معتاد معتاد در نیویورک توجه کرد. این دومین فیلمی بود که او تا به حال انجام داده است ، اما همچنین اولین فیلم سینمایی وی ، کیتی وین بود – مخاطبان به دلیل آسیب پذیری خام او و راهی که ترس در چشمانش مثل یک پروانه به دام افتاد ، سخت گرفتند. او برنده بهترین بازیگر نقش اول زن در جشنواره فیلم کن شد. این شرم آور است که او هرگز از یک حرفه مانند Pacino لذت نبرد. اما Panic in needle Park نه تنها یک نمایش مهم Pacino ، بلکه یک جذابیت هم محسوب می شود – بازیگر اینجا به عنوان یک استعداد کاملاً شکل یافته ظاهر می شود. این فیلم که توسط Joan Didion ساخته شده است ، همه نکات برجسته و پایین چرخه اعتیاد را مرور می کند و پاچینو به راحتی هر نوسان عاطفی را در آغوش می گیرد. او می تواند عشق را به خالص ترین شکل و در حد خزنده ترین ابراز کند. کارگردان فیلم ، شاتزبرگ ، دوباره با او در اسكاركرو مشغول به كار بود ، در حالی كه نقش تغییر شخصیت شغلی او را نیز در مایكل كورلئون در پدرخوانده به دست آورد.

4. Serpico (1973)

سلامتی فرانک در “Serpico” تا زمانی که در حداکثر نقطه تنش قرار نگیرد ، روی قفسه کشیده می شود.

بزرگترین اجراهای پاچینو همه در یک فیلم واحد متمرکز شده است که توسط The Panic in needle Park در سال 1971 آغاز شد و بعد از ظهر روز سگ 1975 به پایان رسید. بین دو خدای اول که بین دو خدای اول قرار گرفته اند ، سیدنی لوم بازی پراکنده درام سریپیکو است – فرصتی برای پاچینو برای امیدوار کردن به حصار اخلاقی و کشف زندگی به عنوان پسر خوب. همچنین این فرصت را به او داد تا از سر مفرغ موهای هیپی و ریش سنگین رشد کند. این فیلم برگرفته از داستان واقعی افسر NYPD ، فرانک سرپیکو ، یک سوت ساز است که فساد گسترده در اجرای قانون را در معرض نمایش گذاشته و به خاطر آن رنج فراوانی متحمل شده است. اما پاچینو توانست همان خصوصیات خود را در گالری معمول سرکش خود به ارمغان آورد. سلامتی فرانک تا زمانی که در حداکثر نقطه تنش قرار نگیرد ، روی قفسه کشیده می شود. اما خشم در اینجا درست است ، حداقل.

3. پدرخوانده (1972)

استودیو هرگز نخواست که Pacino برای بازی مایکل کورلئونه بازی کند. از نظر آنها ، او خیلی تند و شدید بود – هنوز معتاد به مواد مخدر از The Panic in needle Park. آنچه پدرخوانده به آن احتیاج داشت ، فک قوی و کاریزمایی ستاره ای یک رابرت ردفورد یا وارن بیتی بود. اما فرانسیس فورد كوپولا چیزی را در پاچینو به رسمیت شناخت كه او آن را “این كیفیت مغناطیسی قابل توجه ، این محیط ذوب آور” توصیف كرد. فقط او می توانست با ایمان مردی را که از بی گناهی خود سرقت کرده بود توسط وظیفه نامرئی ، اما غیرقابل انکار ، وظیفه خانوادگی به تصویر بکشد. مایکل متعهد است كه زندگی عادی و آمریكایی را در خارج از اوباش زندگی كند ، اما خود را به چرخه بی پایان خشونت كشاند كه خانواده اش در آن مرتكب شده اند. هنگامی که چهره پاچینو سخت و سردتر می شود ، مایکل متوجه می شود که نه تنها نمی تواند از گناهان پدرش فرار کند – هیچ کاری برای پذیرش آنها وجود ندارد.

2. بعد از ظهر روز سگ (1975)

پاچینو در “ظهر روز سگ” از نوعی هیستری متعالی پر شده است.

یكی از صحنه های بی نظیر پاچینو ، او را با سرعت و بالا رفتن از پیاده رو در خارج از یكی از بانك شهری مانند یك ببر قفس دیده می بیند. او سونی وورتزیک را بازی می کند ، یک دزد بانک در مقابل دیوار. پلیس او را محاصره کرده است. رسانه ها می توانند خون را بچشند. او می داند که همه چیز بد خواهد شد. تمام کاری که او اکنون می تواند انجام دهد این است که سعی کنید کمی کنترل اوضاع را کنترل کنید. و بنابراین او شروع به گریه می کند “آتیکا! آتیکا! Attica! “، با یادآوری آنها از اجرای نیروی بی رحمانه نیروی انتظامی که در یک شورش در سال گذشته در زندان آتیکا به کار رفته بود ، جمعیت را بالا برد. Pacino در اینجا پر از نوعی هیستری متعالیه است. او کلمات را مثل اینکه در حال بیرون کشیدن روحیه بدخواهانه از بدنش است ، تف می کند. او یک وحشت دوگانه است: نه تنها او را در یک وضعیت گروگان گیری ناگوار قرار داده است ، بلکه او می ترسد مردم متوجه شوند که او در واقع یک مرد متاهل است که می خواهد از این پول برای پرداخت مجدد جنسیت دوست دخترش (کریس ساراندون) استفاده کند. عمل جراحی. فیلم لومت (دومین همکاری او با پاچینو پس از وحشت در پارک سوزنی) تکه ای جذاب و حسی از دهه 1970 نیویورک است. پاچینو هم بافت و هم عمق آن جهان را به ارمغان می آورد.

1. پدرخوانده قسمت دوم (1974)

مایکل کورلئون بدون شک بزرگترین نقش حرفه بازیگر است. آنچه تفاوت بین عملکرد او در فیلم های پدرخوانده اول و دوم را دارد (سوم احتمالاً سوم بهترین انتخاب نشده است) میزان تحول اوست. او شروع به سقوط در قسمت اول می کند ، اما توسط قسمت دوم غیر قابل تشخیص می شود. او مردی است که اکنون برای حفظ حرمت خود حاضر به قتل خانواده خود است. هنگامی که او به برادرش فردو (جان کازاله) بوسه مرگ را می دهد ، احساسات او خیلی سریع بین خشم آزمایشی تغییر می کند – یک لحظه است که فکر می کنید ممکن است او فقط فردو را با دستان خود خرد کند و یک احساس عمیق از دست دادن. این دلگیرکننده است که کسی را ببیند که کاملاً در تاریکی مصرف کند. کوپولا در رابطه با جنایات پدر مایکل ، ویتو کورلئونه (رابرت دنیرو) ، جلوه هایی را برای قرار دادن ماهیت چرخه ای خشونت در اختیار دارد. این یکی از قوس های غم انگیز بزرگ هالیوود است. و پاچینو مانند زندگی خود متعهد است که به آن بستگی داشته باشد – آن چشم هایی که ما عادت کرده ایم که با خشم آتشین پر شود ، اکنون نیز با گناه و پشیمانی عمیق روبرو شده ایم. پاچینو برای فیلم The Godfather Part II نامزد اسکار شد اما این جایزه را به هنر کارنی برای هری و تونتو از دست داد. این یکی از ظالمانه ترین اشتباهات آکادمی است.

