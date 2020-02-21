[al-pacino-praises-eminem’s-oscars-2020-efficiency]

Al Pacino has praised Eminem‘s stay performance at the Oscars 2020.

The rapper done ‘Lose Yourself’ in the course of this year’s prize-offering event — although some viewers ended up left bewildered by the timing of the functionality, supplied that there was no tangible link amongst this year’s Oscars and the rapper, nor the motion picture that the track showcased in, 8 Mile.

Eminem afterwards spelled out that he took up the invitation to accomplish ‘Lose Yourself’ at this year’s Academy Awards just after lacking out on the unique prospect to do so in 2002 when the monitor gained an Oscar for Most effective Initial Song.

Speaking on Wednesday (February 19) at the premiere for his new Amazon Television sequence Hunters, Pacino was requested for his just take on Eminem’s change at this year’s Oscars.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vHCSjOcU0yE?feature=oembed" title="Al Pacino Reveals He's a Big Eminem Fan" width="696"></noscript>

“I appreciate Eminem,” the actor instructed Further Television. “I took place to be standing up — I introduced my a few young ones and I was searching for the other two, so I was in the again and the display was on.

“So I noticed Eminem [performing ‘Lose Yourself’] and I just stopped and l seemed at him.”

Asked if he was dancing to Eminem, Pacino replied: “Yeah, I guess inside of.”

Before this week, the movie for Eminem’s song ‘Rap God’ surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.