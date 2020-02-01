Al Qaeda chief Qassim al-Rimi is said to have been killed in a drone attack

A suspected US drone attack has destroyed a building where al-Qaida fighters live in eastern Yemen, leaders said. The attack has reportedly killed a high-ranking leader.

US President Donald Trump has retweeted several reports that the January 25 strike killed Qassim al-Rimi, but al-Rimi’s death has not been officially confirmed.

The Yemeni tribal leaders said the drone attack took place in the Wadi Ubaidah area in the eastern province of Marib.

A Yemeni walks past graffiti that represents a U.S. drone after a U.S. drone attack killed an al-Qaida leader in Yemen in Sana’a, Yemen. (EPA)

The area is known as a stronghold for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

The tribal leaders said at least three explosions hit the area and set the building on fire.

It was not immediately clear how many fighters were in the building at that time or how they identified.

The tribal leaders said a handful of al-Qaida fighters arrived on site immediately after the strike and closed off the area.

Mr. Trump retweeted several articles that seemed to provide confirmation that Al-Rimi, one of the founders of AQAP and its current boss, was killed on Saturday (local time).

The White House did not comment on whether Mr. Trump’s retweeting was a confirmation of death.

AQAP has long been considered the most dangerous branch of the global network and has attempted to launch attacks on the US mainland.