Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen killed by US forces, confirms Donald Trump

By The Telegraph

The leader of the Al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen was killed in an American air strike commanded by Donald Trump, the White House confirmed last night.

Qassim al-Rimi, who heads al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), was followed for several months using aerial surveillance and other sources of information before the air strike. The strike was reported last week and allegedly took place in early January, but it is the first official confirmation of Al-Rimi’s death.

Al-Rimi was at the head of one of the most powerful branches of the terrorist network, becoming a key target for the American government which awarded him a bonus of 10 million dollars. The death of the jihadist is a major blow to the terrorist group, which has plotted several attacks against targets in the United States and Europe.

In a statement released late last night, Trump’s spokesperson said that “the death of al-Rimi” further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and that brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security. “

Al-Rimi claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in December at Naval Air Station Pensacola where a student cadet from Saudi Arabia killed three American sailors.

Trump said the United States and its allies were safer following his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to harm us,” said Trump.

While Trump confirmed reports that al-Rimi was killed, he did not specify when the U.S. operation was conducted or provide details on how it was conducted.

Al-Rimi said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting in Pensacola. He called the gunman, Saudi air force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, “a brave knight” and a “hero”. The gunman opened fire in a base classroom, killing three and injuring two others before his death. Eight other people were also injured.

The shooting brought public attention to the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and revealed gaps in the selection of cadets. In January, the United States sent home 21 Saudi military students, claiming the interns had jihadist or anti-American feelings on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography”, including in Internet chat rooms.

Trump’s announcement confirmed earlier indications that al-Rimi had been killed. In late January, an alleged American drone strike destroyed a building housing Al-Qaeda militants in eastern Yemen. Trump last week retweeted several other tweets and news articles that appeared to confirm that the strike had killed al-Rimi.

