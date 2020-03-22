Al-Qaeda member in India hints at shifting focus to Kashmir – News from India

The al-Qaeda affiliate for the Indian subcontinent, which has struggled to consolidate itself in the region, has hinted at its plans to focus on Kashmir and India in a special issue of its magazine following agreements struck by the US and Afghan Taliban.

The latest edition of the Nawai Afghan Jihad, an online publication of al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), outlines plans to rename the magazine to “Nawai Ghazwa-e-Hind” – a move that experts say indicates a terrorist group’s decision to focus on India , especially Kashmir.

The latest issue of the magazine, published online this week, is described as a special issue focused on the February 29 agreement between the US and the Taliban, referred to as a “glorious victory.”

The 135-page magazine also featured an article titled “Kandahar to Doda: A Season of Hope,” allegedly written by a Kashmiri man by the name of Mohammed Shakir Trali, which spoke of AQIS’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Kashmir and make tacit references in recent years the revocation of the special status of the former state.

Pointing to the group’s efforts to propagate Islam in the subcontinent and pay for jihad for “oppressed Muslims,” ​​the magazine said it would be renamed Nawai Ghazwa-e-Hind from the next issue. The need to retain the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan was also discussed because of the success of jihad in the subcontinent.

Pakistani terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed often invoke the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind or holy war against India, which they claim was derived from the “hadith” or the saying of Prophet Mohammed. However, some Islamic scholars have challenged the interpretation.

The Kandahar for Doda article referred to alleged “recent atrocities” in Kashmir and the killing of terrorists such as Zakir Musa, the founder of an al-Qaeda Indian chapter called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, who was killed by security forces in Tral region of southern Kashmir in May 2019.

The article argues that AQIS leaders and cadres have overcome difficulties in regrouping and mobilizing, even as Afghan Taliban forces the US to “retreat.” It also claims that the internet shutdown, imposed last August, did not abolish the group’s “external contacts” or “diminish public support.” The formation of AQIS was announced in 2014 by al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. The group has close ties to Afghan Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzad. It included attacks in Kashmir, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Analysts have questioned AQIS’s capabilities. “Al-Qaida first mentioned India as a target in 1996, when Osama bin Laden referred to Jammu and Kashmir and Assam,” said Ajai Sahni of the Conflict Management Institute. “Since then, it has not been possible to achieve anything significant in either of these states.”

