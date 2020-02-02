Al-Qaida in Yemen claims death in Florida naval base shooting – KGET 17

by: SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press

FILE – In an archive photo of December 8, 2019, an Air Force transport team moves a transfer case containing the remains of the ensign of Joshua Watson, to the base of Dover Air Force, Del. The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen claimed responsibility on Sunday, February. 2, 2020 for last year’s fatal shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia. The gunman, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. (Photo AP / Cliff Owen, file)

CAIRO (AP) – Al-Qaida’s Yemeni branch claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly death last year at Naval Aviation Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

The gunman, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire inside a base class on December 6, killing three and injuring two sheriff’s assistants before one of them killed him. Eight others were also injured.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, has released a video claiming the attack. The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks messages from militant groups, reported the complaint.

AQAP has long been considered the most dangerous branch of the global network and has attempted to carry out attacks against the American continent.

The 18-minute video did not provide evidence of the shooter’s training, but indicated that Alshamrani and AQAP were in communication, said SITE director Rita Katz. It was not clear when the video was recorded.

The video claimed that Alshamrani had been planning to attack an American base for years and had trained and “selected” targets.

The video, which was viewed by the Associated Press, provided a will written by Alshamrani to his family in September 2019, three months before the attack. He said he wanted to attack the United States, citing religious reasons. However, he made no mention of Al-Qaida.

Foreign nationals participating in US training go through a verification process. The Pentagon says it includes the detection of all illicit drug activity, support for terrorist organizations, corruption and criminal behavior.

The video included audio from AQAP senior executive Qassim al-Rimi, who said he was “entirely responsible” for the attack on Alshamrani, calling him “hero, the brave knight.”

The strike of a suspected American drone destroyed a building housing Al-Qaida militants last week in eastern Yemen. President Donald Trump retweeted several tweets and news articles that appeared to confirm that the strike killed al-Rimi.

Katz also said that AQAP did not say “may Allah protect him” with regard to al-Rimi, as his press releases generally do. “(It) adds even more suggestion to his death,” she tweeted.

Al-Rimi was one of the founders of AQAP and became the leader of the group after the death of Nasser al-Wahishi in an American drone strike in 2015.