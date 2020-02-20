[al-roker-established-to-courageous-lake-michigan-once-more-at-chicago-polar-plunge]

1 wintertime dip into frigid Lake Michigan was not enough for “Today” show veteran Al Roker, who is organizing a return go to to Chicago’s Polar Plunge, organizers claimed Thursday.

Distinctive Children’s Charities/Particular Olympics Chicago, beneficiary of the Plunge, mentioned the weather conditions forecaster and his “Today” colleague, news anchor Craig Melvin, will courageous the icy waters at North Avenue Seashore on March 1.

“Today” show information anchor and co-host Craig Melvin NBC

It will be the next time around for Roker, who plunged in 2016 together with Girl Gaga and “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney, then her fiance.

Roker joked then that he was not permitted to use a Speedo: “It’s truly a federal mandate.”

Other celebs who have enjoyed a bracing seaside experience in the previous have provided Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn and Dax Shepard.

On Plunge working day, Roker and Melvin, a newcomer to the function, will have some preliminary remarks at 9: 45 a.m., then observe the musicians of the Shannon Rovers into the chilly lake at 10.

This 12 months marks the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Polar Plunge, which is predicted to attract much more than four,500 plungers this calendar year and increase extra than $2 million to aid Unique Olympic athletes.

Fellow plungers can register at www.chicagopolarplunge.org or at the beach front Feb. 28-March 1.