Al Roker had a keto feud with Jillian Michaels

Al Roker heard Jillian Michaels blatant statements about the keto diet and the Today Show weatherman struck back. The two NBC powerhouses have publicly argued about the controversial online diet. A private email from Michaels may have resolved this feud for the time being, but Roker got a good hit as long as he could.

Michaels spoke to Women’s Health in January 2019 and was asked for her opinion on the keto diet. Keto, short for ketogenesis, is a diet where participants eat high-fat, high-protein, and low-carbohydrate foods to train their bodies, burning fats instead of carbohydrates. In response to the keto question, Michaels exclaimed, “I don’t understand! Why should anyone think this is a good idea?”

“Your cells, your macromolecules are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates and nucleic acids,” said the former Biggest Loser trainer. “If you don’t eat any of the three macronutrients – these three things I just mentioned – you’re starving yourself.” Roker was not particularly friendly about the diet he had been on since September.

The weatherman, who started his own keto trip in September of the previous year, went to Twitter to express his displeasure and took the opportunity to meet Michaels where it hurt: when she appeared at The Biggest Loser. “So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea,” Roker wrote. “This is from a woman who promoted bullying, disadvantage, manipulation, and more weekly on behalf of the camera in the name of weight loss. That sounds like bad ideas, ”Roker tweeted.

This tweet led Jillian Michaels to email Roker, which he addressed the next day on The Today Show. He would not pass the email on and would say that it was private and that he intended to keep it that way. However, it was clear that Michael’s message did little to change his mind.

Al Roker kept it simple when describing his own experience with keto. “My point is what works for you, works for you,” Roker told his co-hosts. “There is a science on both sides that says it’s not a great idea, and science says it’s a great idea. I think it’s up to the people, with their doctor, with their doctor.”

Since he started dieting in September, Roker has been keeping an eye on his health statistics. “I check my blood and vital signs every month and my cholesterol has improved,” he said. “It was good in the beginning. My blood pressure is great. “This is obviously a delicate matter for Michaels and Roker, but it looks like they both intend to keep things classic.