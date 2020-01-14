ALA.NI: ACCA – album overview ALA.NI’s new album ACCA

ALA.NI

Pop does not have a very good track record with a cappella, with only the Flying Pickets successfully scoring number one with ‘Only You’ back at the height of Thatcherism.

So it is a brave step of rising star ALA.NI to make her self-produced second album almost all a cappella, but she does it with a lot of confidence, vision and a lot of talent.

It helps when you can recruit Iggy Pop between radio programs and voice ads to make some French lyrics sound on “Le Diplomate.” His accent may be deadly, but you get the feeling of pleasure from a song inspired by ALA.NI’s short meeting with a French diplomat. Apparently the relaxed session ended with the gnarled punk legend and ALA.NI for a swim in the Miami surf.

ALA.NI wrote much of this album on the road to promote her acclaimed debut “You & I” and spent that time recording and stacking hundreds of vocals, some of which were designed to imitate string instruments and reed instruments.

And in case you wonder if other elements of the sound have been achieved by using beatboxing as a percussion, ALA.NI lowered its voice with an octaviser to make the bass and banging everything from beer bottles, tennis balls and even the beating the studio walls to simulate more percussive sounds.

If you didn’t know all this, you would never guess lead single Differently, which opens ACCA, is not played by a band, especially as it shows ALA.NI’s strong pop vocals.

Many of these songs started out as poems, giving them a woozy structure, such as the doo-wop inspired “Hide”, which asks a close friend to leave an abuse relationship complete with departing footsteps. There is more than a nod to Motown’s genius on “Sha La La,” which thanks to ALA.NI’s glorious lead vocals could easily have been a hit for The Supremes in another era.

The sultry “Van P” contains a razor-sharp rap from Atlanta and Sorry To Bother. You play Lakeith Stansfield with a real contemporary feeling that is absent in other parts of the album. It was written for Vanessa Paradis, but ALA.NI decided to hold it because it was too dark to give away to the French Grande Dame of Pop.

We seem to be inundated with young female singers from different backgrounds who remind us in these dark times after the Brexit that our cultural diversity is a strength, not a weakness, and ALA.NI’s bold, but pop, record-breaking Mabel, Dua Lipa et all like earning the widest possible audience.

Review by Paul Clarke

