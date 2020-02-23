[alabama-basketball:-lewis’-double-double-potential-customers-powerful-alabama-guard-participate-in-in-street-acquire]

In a struggle of leading Southeastern Convention stage guards, Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. experienced the final chortle as his double-double assisted rate an spectacular 103-78 street get in excess of Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree.

Tyree led all scorers with 28 factors in 30 minutes of action but fouled out with approximately nine minutes remaining as the Crimson Tide’s 18-calendar year-old sophomore rolled up 17 details and 11 helps to aid a must-acquire victory Saturday night time at The Pavilion at Ole Skip in Oxford, Skip.

Alabama (15-12, seven-7 SEC) evened its league record in the very first of a two-match road swing as a result of the point out of Mississippi. Five various gamers topped double-digits in scoring Saturday, led by 21 factors by junior guard John Petty, who designed 4-of-6 from three-position assortment as component of an eight-of-13 capturing evening.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford scored 18 details as each he and Lewis had been three-of-five from deep, even though junior ahead Alex Reese and freshman guard Jaylen Forbes included 12 details apiece in the rout.

Alabama’s blowout road acquire came right after a gradual start off as Ole Skip opened up the activity very hot, getting a 9-2 direct in excess of the initial two: 17.

But a suitable-handed baseline layup by 1-handed junior ahead Herbert Jones ignited the Alabama offense, which scored on its future five straight possessions to open up a 14-9 guide on a putback from junior forward Galin Smith with 14: 52 left on the heels of a 12- run more than the future 2½ minutes.

The Crimson Tide doubled up that operate with a 10- roll sparked by back again-to-back again three-pointers from Shackelford as portion of a 15-3 run about a 4-moment span for a 39-24 lead with 3: 12 remaining before going into halftime up 45-31.

That was one particular lead that Alabama was not offering up, making a 20-place advantage with 10: 01 as portion of an 11-4 run around the former 2½ minutes. The Tide then did what it could not do Wednesday at dwelling in opposition to Texas A&M and closed the match solid generating 7 of its previous nine discipline targets more than the closing four: 56 of the sport.

In this article are a few takeaways:

one. Kira Lewis Jr. takes command of the Tide’s offense.

Nate Oats publicly challenged his 18-year-aged stage guard to be far more aggressive on Friday.

“When he’s aggressive scoring 37 (details) or acquiring triple-doubles we’re a large amount better,” Oats reported.

In a fight of dynamic issue guards, Lewis responded from the opening suggestion, beginning four-for-four from the area, together with 3 straight 3-pointers, to enable Alabama get a 19-13 gain just 8: 14 into the match.

Six minutes later on, Shackelford received factors began right after going to the bench just before the initially media timeout, scoring 8 straight factors many thanks to again-to-back again 3-ideas as section of a 12-two run for a 39-24 guide with three: 12 remaining right before halftime.

Lewis continued that robust participate in to open up up the 2nd half, generating four of his first 5 discipline aims and combining with Shackelford and senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden as element of a 15-11 run for a 62-45 guide with 14: 30 left.

two. Guard play a action previously mentioned for Alabama.

Of course, Lewis was not the only Alabama guard to rise to the challenge Saturday night time.

Shackelford continued his robust play of late, nearly recording his fourth straight 20-issue recreation on 5-of-eight capturing in the recreation coupled with a 5-of-6 showing from the free toss line and a few offensive rebounds to lead the Tide with a plus-26 differential in the video game.

Petty posted his first 20-issue recreation in 10 times with 15 factors in the next fifty percent, capturing a group-major 8-of-13 from the ground such as 4 3-ideas. Petty was also one of 5 Tide gamers with at the very least 4 rebounds as Alabama outrebounded Ole Pass up 33-29 in the game.

Just after a -of-2 start out from deep, Petty manufactured three straight 3s in the next 50 percent, the 2nd of which came section of a 6- operate that pushed the Tide’s lead to 20, 76-56, with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Alabama guards Bolden, Lewis, Petty and Shackelford accounted for 63 details on 21-of-41 taking pictures, such as 10 of the team’s 13 baskets from guiding the arc.

3. Technicals aid flip the tide for the Tide early next 50 percent.

In a issue of 21 seconds, Alabama and Ole Miss out on put together for a few of the four specialized phone calls Saturday, like the past of which despatched Rebels head mentor Kermit Davis to the locker space with his second.

The string happened as both of those coaches repeatedly argued fouls with the referees in the opening couple of minutes of the next 50 %.

Alabama’s Nate Oats was cited for a complex soon after a produced three-pointer by Blake Hinson on a fastbreak. Tyree sank both his totally free throws as component of a 7- run that slash the Tide’s direct to 56-45.

In previous games, that kind of run may have mushroomed to double digits and expense Alabama its the moment commanding guide.

But 21 seconds afterwards Tyree was cited for a individual foul on offense and immediately expressed dismay, drawing a quick technical get in touch with from the officials.

That quickly drew a response from Davis, who was T’d up for the second time in the game right after previously drawing a technological halfway by means of the 1st fifty percent.

The 4 ensuing Bolden cost-free throws were portion of a 6- Alabama operate in a issue of just 1 seconds off the match clock to not only halt Ole Miss’ scoring but give the Tide a 62-45 benefit with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game.

Tyree later on went to the bench himself following fouling out with 8: 50 still left, ending his night time after carrying the Rebels offense with 28 points in 30 minutes of motion.