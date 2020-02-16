[alabama-basketball:-one-particular-handed-jones-aids-tide-maintain-ncaa-hopes-alive]

TUSCALOOSA — On a working day a real application trailblazer was immortalized, the Alabama men’s basketball group did its most effective to preserve its path to the NCAA tournament alive and properly.

Among 17 rebounds from a a person-handed Herb Jones and 25-plus factors apiece from the youthful guard tandem of Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford, the Crimson Tide built the type of profitable plays 1st-yr head mentor Nate Oats has been contacting for to safe a definite will have to-get upset, 88-82, around No. 25 LSU on Saturday within a crowded Coleman Coliseum.

“I believed it was enormous,” Oats stated of the gain. “It was huge for us to win that.”

1 activity immediately after recording the team’s 1st triple-double in 24 yrs, Lewis scored 18 of his activity-high 27 points in the second 50 percent while Shackelford included 26 points.

But it was the one particular-handed Jones — who performed his next straight activity with a bulky, black solid around his even now-therapeutic fractured still left hand and wrist — and his 17 rebounds that stole the present Saturday, together with his clutch 2-for-2 energy from the no cost toss line in the closing minutes while only working with his non-taking pictures right hand. Oats mentioned Jones the moment again gained the team’s “hard hat award” with 35 blue-collar factors in the game.

“That’s ridiculous, and he did it with one hand,” Oats explained of Jones. “I was receiving chills when the crowd went nuts when he went two-for-two at the free of charge toss line. … He’s a winner, and it was good to have him back again — even if he’s only obtained a person arm, it’s great to have him again.”

Jones’ season-substantial 17 boards helped Alabama outrebound traveling to LSU 23-17 in the 2nd 50 percent. The exertion arrived 3 months soon after the host Tigers dominated the backboards with a 49-31 edge in Baton Rouge on Jan. 30.

The victory is Alabama’s second Quadrant one get of the year (two-6), next an 83-64 upset of then-undefeated Auburn on Jan. 15, and keeps the Tide in competition for a coveted at-substantial bid in up coming month’s NCAA event with a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

“We realized coming into the game that we experienced to get (the get),” Jones reported, “and it was our very last Quad one house match, so we just had to go out and make a statement and enjoy tricky.”

In a recreation involving various large operates by Alabama (14-11, 6-six SEC), it was the ultimate four minutes of the first half that infused lifestyle into a workforce whose postseason destiny appeared on everyday living assist, possessing lost four of its final five entering the weekend. Forward of a plan-initial instant at halftime, when legendary Crimson Tide hoopster Wendell Hudson had his No. 20 jersey hoisted into the Coleman Coliseum rafters 50 a long time soon after starting to be the school’s 1st black scholarship athlete, Alabama closed out the ultimate three: 56 of the initially 50 percent on a 15-4 operate to enter the split main 40-29.

The going to Tigers (18-7, nine-three SEC) repeatedly challenged that direct in the next 50 percent, which includes pulling inside 75-68 on a Trendon Watford three-pointer with 3: 49 remaining as element of a 16-4 run that cut it to 77-75 with two: 00 still left. Watford, a freshman from Birmingham who picked LSU over in-point out provides from Alabama and Auburn, scored 18 details amid loud boos from the Crimson Tide crowd just before fouling out late.

But it was Alabama’s key freshman addition, Shackelford, who managed to shut out the game with 6 points above the last one: 18 to outpace LSU down the extend.

Below are 3 takeaways from Alabama’s 88-82 upset of No. 25 LSU:

one. Even with one hand, Herb Jones is Alabama’s unquestioned MVP.

Whilst not the prolific stage scorer most associate with MVPs, Jones did regulate to come across the back of the web Wednesday, all even though still sporting a cumbersome, black solid over his remaining hand.

Stepping to the no cost throw line with 1: 39 remaining right after LSU appeared to purposely mail him to the charity stripe, Jones employed his non-shooting — and non-hurt — ideal hand to drive both of those absolutely free throws via to keep the Tide ahead 79-75 soon after LSU’s Javonte Intelligent reduce the guide to two with just one of his four 3s of the recreation.

“I employed to play close to (taking pictures cost-free throws correct-handed) a while back, but it came in helpful when I received hurt, and I just stored functioning and considered in myself,” Jones explained of his uncomfortable no cost-toss taking pictures. “The working day I bought again (pursuing medical procedures), I have been putting in as several several hours as I could placing in free of charge throws (with my appropriate hand).”

Building his initially begin due to the fact the last LSU match a few months back, following going through surgical procedure on his fractured still left wrist Feb. 1, Jones proved just how precious he is to the Crimson Tide with 6 points and a time-superior 17 rebounds, together with 12 on the defensive finish, to go alongside with 3 assists, two blocks and one particular steal in 29 minutes Saturday.

“I just go out each evening with the mindset to support my team any way doable figuring out I was likely to be sort of shorthanded on the offensive close,” Jones reported. “I just realized I had to effect the recreation in a further way and anytime they shot the ball I just crashed (the boards).”

2. Lewis, Shackelford develop fairly the backcourt tandem.

Regardless of getting two of the youngest on the group, Lewis and Shackelford — who at 19 on Friday is 3 months older than the sophomore Lewis — are generally trading off primary the staff in scoring game-in and game-out.

On Saturday, they did it in the same sport.

Lewis led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-18 taking pictures, such as 4-of-6 from three-place vary, in a recreation-large 36 minutes, when Shackelford additional 26 factors on nine-of-18 taking pictures, which includes 5-of-13 from length in 30 minutes on the ground.

The pair was also funds from the charity stripe, with Lewis connecting on 3-of-five totally free throws and Shackelford likely 3-of-4 from the line.

But arguably the major shot of the night came with one: 18 remaining when Shackelford drained his remaining three of the sport to place Alabama forward 82-78 just after LSU reduce the deficit to 79-78 just 17 seconds previously.

“It’s just realizing that my mentor trusts me, recognizing that my teammates have faith in me to acquire open photographs,” Shackelford claimed. “When it arrives to that issue, I’m self-confident in any just one of us to consider that shot, so it happened to slide into my fingers and I was assured more than enough to set it in.”

3. Protection, rebounding wins when the Tide desires it most.

Even though clutch three-tips from Shackelford and junior forward Alex Reese ended up crucial to keeping the Crimson Tide forward of LSU’s late cost, it was the defensive stops in the closing moment of regulation that seriously sealed the victory.

Arguably the most significant end of the recreation arrived courtesy of Lewis, who forced Javonte Wise to fumble the ball for a crucial steal that Lewis quickly turned into details when he fed Shackelford on a breakaway layup to go up 87-80 with 20 seconds remaining.

Also assisting matters was the Tide’s next-50 percent operate on the boards.

After moving into halftime acquiring outrebounded 27-19, Alabama discovered its way to the backboard in the 2nd fifty percent, flipping the script by outrebounding LSU 23-17 above the final 20 minutes of action. That incorporated a 10-four 2nd-fifty percent gain on the offensive boards that aided the Tide to a 15-11 guide in second-possibility details for the sport.

Essential amongst people arrived when Reese caught a deflected offensive rebound at the leading of the essential and drained the second of his two three-tips in the recreation to make it a two-possession recreation, 85-80, with 39 seconds left.

“It was bad early for positive,” Oats mentioned. “To only eliminate (the rebounding battle) by two just after being down (eight) at the fifty percent is large. … We have obtained to attract a line in the sand here, are we going to hold shedding shut game titles or are we going to do what it usually takes to acquire them.”