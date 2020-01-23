Alabama Basketball: Petty leads Tide past Vanderbilt | National sport

Alabama continues to ride the wave of success during Nate Oats’ opening season and celebrated his first win streak at the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night with a 77:62 win over Vanderbilt at the ever-difficult Memorial Coliseum in Nashville.

Junior sniper John Petty Jr. reached a team height of 23 points and 10 rebounds and led four Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2 SEC) in double digits, followed by 16 and 15 points and seven rebounds per guard Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford. Young striker Herbert Jones added 10 points and five rebounds before equalizing in the final minute.

It was Alabama’s second consecutive win at the Memorial Coliseum and its first winning streak in three games against the Commodores (8-10, 0-6 SEC) since winning seven consecutive games in the series between 1984 and 1987.

Here are three deductions from Alabama’s third straight win (77: 62) against Vanderbilt:

1. Petty Double-Double keeps Alabama going.

Petty remains one of the best overall players on the Crimson Tide in his first season under oats, producing his fourth double-double of the season, but the first in the SEC game.

Much of this success was due to the consistency in the 3-point range, including that he made the first four 3s to open the game.

Petty’s five 3-point goals on Wednesday were his greatest successes since he set his own school record with 10 3 against Samford in Birmingham on December 18.

Since that game, Petty has averaged a team high of 19.2 in Alabama’s last nine games to assert himself as the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.

Of course, it wasn’t necessarily his cleanest game of the season.

Petty’s six sales on Wednesday night were his biggest since his seventh game against Richmond in the last game of the 2019 calendar year.

That said, four of these sales came in the first six minutes of the game, when Vanderbilt was just 5:39 in the first half after their 13-9 win.

But after these early mistakes, Petty calmed down, losing the 3s twice in the 10th minute and scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first half in a 3:46 period to bring Alabama 6-1 to the top , 15 left on his fifth 3-pointer of the opening half.

Petty completed 8 of 14 shots, including 5 out of 10 from a 3-point range in 35 minutes before leaving the field in the final minutes of the game.

2. Guards direct the tidal wave to open the second half.

Kira Lewis Jr. struggled through a difficult first 20-minute campaign in which the 18-year-old NBA prospect only scored four points and three sales in 19 minutes.

Then he made his first and only 3 pointer of the game 4:03 in the second half when Petty collected a long rebound and quickly kicked him outside to an open Lewis.

Lewis followed on the floor with a 1-1 chance on the free-throw line the next time and broke away from another assistant from Petty just 54 seconds after his 3-0 for a quick break.

Lewis’ six points in less than a minute triggered a 14-0 run in just 2:34 when the Crimson Tide encountered seven offensive possessions, including a pair of 3-hands from James “Beetle” Bolden, the senior guard. This run gave Alabama a lead of 18 points (53:35) after Petty had another 1-1 free throw chance with 13:23.

The Tide had a lead of around 20 points in the second half, largely due to the offensive explosions in the past 20 minutes.

3. Tide’s sales mistake returns, but doesn’t bite too hard.

Revenue was expected early on as Alabama’s players got used to Oats’ rapid attack.

After an average of 18.5 sales in the first eight games, including three times 20 sales this early season, the tide seemed to have resolved these problems, averaging only 12.5 sales in the last nine games. That included only eight sales for a loss in Kentucky.

That was before Wednesday when Alabama coughed up the ball 25 times, 15 of them in the first half.

Alabama’s 25 sales were a seasonal high and most since then they dumped the ball on Stephen F. Austin 20 times on December 6th.

Lewis led the team with seven sales, with his season high against Furman on November 19. In the last two games, he achieved 13 combined sales. Petty added six while junior striker Alex Reese was one of three players with three sales per piece, along with Bolden and red shirt newcomer Javian Davis, who left the pitch in the middle of the second half with a leg injury.