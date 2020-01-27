Alabama Basketball: Tide defies poor shooting in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge | in the State of Kansas National Sports

TUSCALOOSA – Less than two droughts of more than six minutes each were enough to slow Alabama’s violent offense.

The Crimson Tide (12-7, 4-2 SEC) had their fourth consecutive win, partly thanks to an impressive 14-point run in the second half – with leading scorer John Petty Jr. on the bench , This helped Alabama survive almost 7½ minutes without a bucket in the second half of a 77:74 win over Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

“There are a lot of things I think we have to learn from this game, but it’s great if you can learn it and still win like we did,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., who played for USA’s Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber at the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup this summer, was the leader with 26 points and seven rebounds. Three other Crimson Tide players added 11 points each in their last non-conference game of the season.

Petty, who started the season with 16.7 points, prevailed for 6:45 after being called up for a personal foul and a technical 3:45 in the second half. He then polluted with 46 seconds to finish with 11 points.

Not that it really affected the tide.

With a deficit of only 45: 43 from Kansas State (8: 11, 1: 5: 12), a Lewis jumper triggered a 14: 0 run over the next 3: 23, which was crowned by a three-point game by junior striker Herbert Jones Alabama was left with a 59-43 advantage with 12:14 to play.

After a period of 6:20, in which no field goal was scored in the first half, the Crimson Tide remained 7:28 without a field goal in the middle of the second half, so that the Wildcats were able to move 6:34 within 62:61 ,

But once again, Lewis was there to save the day with back-to-back fastbreak cups before a 3-pointer from Alex Reese brought Alabama a 69-65 lead in the last three minutes.

“When a team does a run like this, all you have to do as a point guard is figure out how to stop the bleeding and get a bucket and then stop and try to get more buckets,” said Lewis. “I was just trying to take it on myself, read the right thing and get a basket for us.”

It is the first winning streak at Crimson Tide in four games since winning five games in a row that were not held at a conference last season.

Alabama returns to the SEC game next Wednesday with a street game at LSU (15-4, 6-0 SEC), the league’s last undefeated team.

Here are three takeaways:

1. Sales, rebounding problems raise their ugly heads again.

Oats said Alabama needed to “eradicate” some of the sloppy games that led Vanderbilt to a seasonally high 25 sales last Wednesday.

And while Tide’s 16 sales on Wednesday were certainly an improvement, the 10 it coughed up in the first half certainly didn’t do much to reassure its head coach. These 16 failures helped the Wildcats double Alabama 18-9 in points of sales for the game.

“We have to fix the sales problem,” said Oats. “If it was 25 tonight, like it was against Vandy, there’s no way we could win, so we could win.”

2. The flood survives several blasters.

After a difficult first half, in which Alabama was almost 6 ½ minutes without conceding a clean sheet, the Crimson Tide came out of the half.

Alex Reese sank his first 3-pointer of the game 36 seconds in the second half and followed a minute later with a dunk.

Petty, Alabama’s top scorer and one of the hottest players in the SEC, went on to commit two fouls, including a technical foul, in the second half.

Five minutes later, after a 58:43 lead of 12:14 after a 9:12 start from the ground, the tide missed its next seven consecutive field trials over the next 7:28 goals before three buckets just made pass Lewis and Reese helped keep Kansas State at bay.

“You can’t drop your head if you miss a shot. You just have to keep shooting because the shots you don’t take are the shots you don’t take,” said Lewis. “So you just keep trying and if you see you get confidence to keep knocking them down.”

3. Alabama needs more bank production.

The five starters of the Crimson Tide were each in double digits on Saturday, including 11 points per person from Petty, Reese and Jaden Shackelford and a further 10 points from Jones.

Lewis was again the leader in the minute, playing over 36 minutes ahead, while Jones was seven seconds to 34 minutes. Petty and Shackelford each had more than 31 minutes on the floor on Wednesday, and Reese contributed 26:07 as the team’s long-time tall man.

And these five did a lot with their minutes, scoring 69 of the team’s 77 points, with the Alabama Bank scoring just eight points thanks to a 6-of-7 free-throw result from the combined 1-of-3 shootout

James “Beetle” Bolden, a former senior guard, only managed three points in three free throws in 18 minutes, while junior striker Galin Smith scored three points and four rebounds in 15 minutes. Freshman wing Jaylen Forbes added two points to the ground in less than four minutes.

“We just went with who we felt comfortable with,” said Oats. “Yes, we will have to get more production from our bank, we will probably have to play it a bit more, and that is up to me.”