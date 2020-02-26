alabama-basketball:-tide-goes-chilly-from-deep-in-decline-to-mississippi-state

STARKVILLE, Pass up. — Outdoors of a wonder operate in Nashville up coming thirty day period, it appears Alabama’s NCAA event hopes in Nate Oats to start with season are no much more.

Without having one particular of the nation’s leading three-point shooters at its disposal next a initially-50 percent harm to junior wing John Petty Jr., the Crimson Tide struggled to continue to keep pace with Mississippi State’s effective within activity in an 80-73 reduction Tuesday evening from Humphrey Coliseum.

The highway defeat came in a ought to-win Quadrant one opportunity, Alabama’s last such recreation in a roller coaster typical season, as the much-even larger Bulldogs dominated about the basket with a 42-30 advantage in details in the paint.

In the meantime, the sharpshooting Tide went chilly from three-place selection in the second half, missing its 1st seven 3s and ending 3-for-15 around of the final 20 minutes of motion. Alabama was 11-for-32 from 3-stage assortment in the activity, including 4 treys from sophomore stage guard Kira Lewis Jr., who led the way with 29 factors on 11-for-19 shooting in general.

Mississippi Point out (18-10, 9-6 SEC) was led by senior ahead Reggie Perry’s double-double with 21 details and 12 rebounds, even though reserve Tyson Carter additional 19 points off the bench.

Alabama (15-13, seven-eight SEC) also experienced 17 factors from freshman guard Jaden Shackelford and 11 points from senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden, who mixed to shoot 4-for-13 from three-stage assortment.

The Crimson Tide entered the 7 days ranked No. 40 in Web, nevertheless squarely on the NCAA match bubble as one of the “Next Four Out,” in accordance to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who also projects Mississippi State as a single of his “First 4 Out.”

1. Alabama’s three-place taking pictures goes flat at the worst possible time.

With Petty out of the sport, Alabama simply could not connect from outside.

The Crimson Tide finished 11-for-32 from three-issue selection but designed just one particular three above a virtually 21-minute extend amongst the final 5: 04 of the 1st 50 % and the 1st 15: 31 of the next — a trey from Lewis at the 10: 28 mark that sparked an specific six- run to pull Alabama even at 59-59 with nine: 34 remaining.

But that would be the last a single until eventually Alex Reese made his first 3-pointer with four: 29 left immediately after Mississippi Condition had presently crafted a game-high 71-62 benefit with 5 minutes still left.

“We wanted to knock down a couple of a lot more 3s,” Oats explained.

Lewis created 4-for-eight from 3-position range in the game, but just the one particular in the 2nd 50 percent. Shackelford and Bolden each included two 3s, though Shackelford went 28 minutes and 49 seconds in between his two treys in the activity, the previous with 18 seconds remaining to pull inside of 77-73.

two. Greater MSU dominates details in the paint.

Alabama only does not match up properly against bigger teams.

Not only does Oats’ method favor guards, but the Crimson Tide’s three massive adult men — redshirt freshman Javian Davis and juniors Galin Smith and Alex Reese — simply just never have the physicality to match up very well towards teams with dominant forwards, teams like Mississippi Point out.

Perry took total edge within, putting up a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the video game.

In the meantime, Alabama’s a few posts combined for just three factors on one-for-11 taking pictures through the game’s initial 32 ½ minutes, together with an -for-5 effort and hard work from three-level range from Reese.

In fact, Reese’s lone three arrived with 4: 29 remaining, after Mississippi Point out experienced now pulled forward 71-65 entering the again stretch.

Not supporting issues was junior forward Herb Jones fouling out with six: 45 remaining, taking away the Crimson Tide’s most continuous defensive presence down the extend.

3. Petty damage proves high-priced.

Petty’s screams filled a silent Humphrey Coliseum as Alabama’s sharpshooting junior wing writhed in discomfort on the ground with 7 ½ minutes remaining in the initial fifty percent Tuesday evening.

Petty suffered an apparent correct elbow personal injury right after diving for a free ball and was immediately dominated out for the remainder of the activity immediately after going to the locker space for analysis.

The Crimson Tide responded with a mini seven- run about the upcoming 2 ½ minutes for a 34-28 direct following a Lewis 3-pointer with five: 04 remaining.

But Alabama evidently missed Petty’s existence down the extend as Mississippi Condition closed out the remaining 4: 46 of the initial 50 % on a 13-five run to guide 41-39 at the break.

Petty rejoined the crew after halftime but hardly ever re-entered the recreation, sporting a black sleeve over his appropriate arm and plainly favoring it even though sitting at the conclusion of the bench.

Petty has undoubtedly been Alabama’s most-improved player this time, elevating his all round recreation to rank second on the team in scoring (15.nine points for every match) and to start with in rebounding (6.nine boards for each video game).

He was also among the the Tide’s most trusted three-position shooters, position sixth nationally averaging a team-foremost 44.six p.c from further than the arc this year, and had started out strong Tuesday night time, hitting back again-to-again treys halfway by means of the first 50 percent for 8 factors in 9 minutes of motion.