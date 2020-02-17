[alabama-basketball:-tide’s-sec-report-three-issue-barrage-fuels-comeback-in-advance-of-ot-loss-at-auburn]

AUBURN —John Petty Jr.’s game-tying three-pointer swished by way of the internet with simplicity with 14 seconds remaining to even up a video game that appeared above four: 18 into the contest Wednesday evening.

But that would be the past of Alabama’s shooting barrage as No. 11 Auburn scored the 1st eight details of extra time and outscored the Crimson Tide 14-10 in the more interval to even the standard-year rivalry sequence with a 95-91 additional time victory inside of a packed Auburn Arena.

In a match wherever the Crimson Tide never ever led and only tied it two times, the very last time on Petty’s fifth of 6 three-ideas of the evening, Alabama’s comeback right after slipping at the rear of 16- early bundled a faculty- and SEC-single-activity history for both of those tried and made 3s on a 22-of-59 effort from over and above the arc.

“To fight again from a 16- commence to slice it to 3 at the half was huge, and then the way we have been down late in regulation and obtained it to extra time, Petty hit a enormous shot — I assumed a good deal of guys strike massive photographs,” initially-12 months Alabama head mentor Nate Oats said. “We’re ideal there and we’ve bought to determine out how to acquire online games, we have to figure out how to get stops when we need them, we have to determine out how to play a complete 40 minutes. We’re able of beating any person in the league when we convey it for 40, but it did not fairly transpire (tonight).”

However, it wasn’t practically adequate against the Tigers, who created their 1st 3 area ambitions and six of eight from the absolutely free toss line in the overtime period to pull out the harder-than-it-should’ve-been acquire.

Auburn experienced 5 gamers in double figures, like 19 factors from freshman guard Isaac Okoro and 18 apiece from senior guard Samir Doughty and senior heart Austin Wiley, who also pulled down 17 of the Tigers’ year-substantial 60 rebounds on the evening.

In the meantime, Alabama freshman guard Jaden Shackelford led the way with 28 details on nine-of-23 shooting, like 7 produced 3s, though Petty added 20 details on 6-of-11 from three-position range.

Kira Lewis Jr. grew to become just the 2nd player in Crimson Tide background to file a triple-double with 10 details, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, becoming a member of Roy Rogers who achieved the feat twice in 1996.

“It does not actually make a difference too significantly when you eliminate,” Lewis mentioned. “It’d experience greater if we received, but we missing, so it is a triple-double with a loss.”

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday night’s 95-91 extra time reduction at Auburn.

one. Record night from three can help Alabama battle back again right after early deficit.

Residing and dying by the 3 is not constantly conducive to results, and Alabama located that out the moment all over again Wednesday evening.

Right after having difficulties early, and falling driving by 16 in the game’s opening five minutes, Alabama’s taking pictures prowess from the outdoors was its lone conserving grace.

The Crimson Tide manufactured an SEC-record 22 3-pointers on a different SEC-document 59 makes an attempt, like 9 of 22 in the first 50 percent and 10 of 28 in the second fifty percent.

Alabama’s initially five manufactured field aims in the second 50 % arrived by way of the 3-stage shot as the Tide pulled within just 57-56 on the fourth of Petty’s 3-tips with 14: 06 remaining.

But about the subsequent 5 minutes, Alabama managed to make just 1 of its future six 3-place attempts prior to back-to-back 3s from Jaden Shackelford to pull in just 76-72 with 5: 24 remaining in regulation. Lewis extra a 3-pointer to slash it to 79-78 with three: 58 remaining.

From there, nevertheless, the Tide skipped its subsequent 6 straight 3s prior to Petty’s sport-tying trey with 14 seconds left in regulation as the Tide shot 4 of 12 from three over the previous five: 56 of the 2nd 50 %.

two. Offensive rebounding – and rebounding in standard – stays an difficulty.

Already confined from a bigs perspective, Alabama seriously experienced no reply for Auburn’s 6-foot-11 senior heart Austin Wiley, specially in the course of a to start with fifty percent when Wiley scored nine of his 18 factors and pulled down 7 of his 17 rebounds.

But where by Wiley did most of his problems was on the offensive boards, accounting for 8 of the Tigers’ 20-15 offensive rebounding gain in the video game.

“It was a big issue of emphasis likely into this activity — if Wiley’s heading to just demolish us on the O-boards, it’s going to be challenging for us to get the recreation,” Oats explained. “We gave him 17 rebounds, he had 8 O-boards. Yeah, we’ve got to do improved.”

Auburn held an 11-1 rebounding advantage as it mounted a 16- edge in the opening minutes, including 6 offensive boards. From there, while, Alabama held provide as the Tigers outrebounded the Tide 49-43 about the final 40-additionally minutes of action.

three. Herb Jones returns in defensive-only capability, adds a just one-handed block.

Much less than two weeks taken out from going through surgical procedure to mend a fractured remaining wrist, Alabama junior wing Herb Jones returned to the court Wednesday inside Auburn Arena.

Sporting a large back cast that coated all but his fingers on his remaining hand, Jones stepped on to the flooring next the game’s 1st media timeout and performed a pair of defensive belongings prior to returning to the bench.

Not able to do much with a even now-sore still left wrist, Jones played much less than three ½ whole minutes in the to start with 50 percent prior to entering and then speedily exiting right after buying up his third foul with 12: 48 still left in regulation. He’d return nevertheless, and even recorded a 1-handed block and rebound off a Samir Doughty skipped jumper with four 1/two minutes remaining.

That was correctly Jones’ position in Wednesday’s rivalry activity, a momentary defensive substitution that contributed in any way he could physically.

A a single-handed Jones fouled out with 17.7 seconds left in extra time but nevertheless managed to pull down 3 vital rebounds down the stretch in seven minutes of motion.

“That’s a warrior. To participate in with one hand, to do what he did in 7 minutes, not several people in the globe can do that, so my hat’s off to him,” Lewis mentioned of Jones. “We necessary him, he designed large-time plays, experienced significant-time rebounds. They tried to Iso him to gain the sport going into time beyond regulation and they shot an air ball. That basically explained him in one play — a true warrior and a great defender.”

It’ll be appealing to see just how considerably much more Jones performs Saturday at dwelling in opposition to LSU, which would unquestionably involve him matching up in opposition to great buddy Trendon Watford.