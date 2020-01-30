Alabama Basketball: Tide’s SEC street fights go down at LSU | further national sport

If Nate Oats was frustrated after beating Kansas State on Saturday, Alabama’s head coach was likely to pull her silver hair out of her head the first year after returning to the conference game on Wednesday.

The winners of four Crimson Tides just coming in the week were brought back to Earth with a violent bang after the LSU mastered almost every aspect of a 90-76 router at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night. La.

Five Tigers hit double digits, including a pair of double doubles from Emmitt Williams (23 points, 11 rebounds) and newcomer Trendon Watford (17 points, 15 rebounds) to remain the only undefeated SEC team in the conference game.

In the meantime, Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC) seemed to be 20- in a dysfunctional first half that included another long shooting drought that allowed the host LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) Run 4 and get 20 points ahead, less than 2½ minutes before half-time.

Freshman Guard Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points in 5-of-14 shooting from a 3-point range, while junior striker Alex Reese gained 17 points thanks to three 3-pointers and the second guard Kira Lewis Jr. had 13 in loss.

Alabama is now 2-5 in real street games this season – including the elimination of 3 out of 4 street games in the SEC game – but will return to host Arkansas at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Here are three reasons for losing tide:

1. Longer shooting breaks make Alabama a fate.

Nate Oats tells his players to keep shooting no matter what happens. Sometime something will fall.

And although it’s true, multiple misses can often lead to a long, shooting drought.

Alabama has had a number of long, undefeated drought periods, including several 6-minute runs in the win against Kansas State last Saturday.

But against a talented team like LSU, the recent drought at Crimson Tide has only given Host Tigers an insurmountable lead.

After 29:25 behind and 9:08 behind in the first half after 7 points behind Alex Reese, Alabama missed the next 10 field attempts and 14 out of 16 attempts in a time of 6:22. Freshman Reserve Jaylen Forbes caught up – when the Tigers lost 14 consecutive points in a 20: 2 run over the previous 6:21 game and two minutes earlier with 49: 29 a strong 20-point advantage achieved half time.

LSU led up to 43 seconds in the first few minutes of the first half when Days scored 3 points before a 6-0 run doubled Alabama by 14: 7 and 15:21 minutes.

2. Offensive rebounding problems bite Tide again.

For the third game in a row, Alabama fell flat on the back walls. Only this time did it lead to a one-sided loss.

The LSU exceeded the tide 49: 31 and 35: 20 on the defensive.

But like Saturday against Kansas State, the real damage came at the offensive end when the Tigers scored the first 20 direct points of the game’s second chance.

These points came from a convincing 14: 5 lead on the attacking boards in the first 27 ½ minutes of the game, including a 6: 0 lead in the first half of the second half.

The last of these offensive boards came in response to a 3 pointer from Forbes to help Alabama reduce the lead by 13:14. But LSU parlayed steals in a 6-0 run, including duel putbacks from Aundre Hyatt and Marlon Taylor at the other end, to extend its lead to double-digit 68:53 points. with 11:53 left.

The flood would never reach single digits again on Wednesday night.

Alabama would score five points for the second chance in the last 10:30 minutes of the game with six attacking panels, but it was too little, too late.

3. Smaller fights in the first game off the bench.

John Petty Jr. has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in Alabama this season, scoring double digits in nine of the last ten games of the tide.

Of course none of that mattered on Wednesday.

According to the ESPN2 broadcasting team, a poor performance in training on Tuesday evening led to a “coaching decision” in which Petty sat at the start of the game after the sniper wing started the first 19 consecutive games to open the season.

Although Petty was one of the first from the bench to enter the game with 3:55, he only made his first goal when he was 9:21 in the second half with one hand.

Petty, who was in second place with an average of 33.9 a week, still managed to exceed the 30-minute mark in his eleventh consecutive game, but only managed 4 in Wednesday’s 1-7 shootout Points including 0: 3 out of 3 point range. It was the second time this season – and the first time since the second game of the year against Florida Atlantic – that he had no 3-pointer made in the game.

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.