[Alabama Escapes South Carolina]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 factors and freshman Javian Davis had a time-large 20 to assist Alabama rebound from a sluggish commence to conquer South Carolina 90-86 on Saturday night.

Davis finished his greatest video game of the season by generating the second of two cost-free throws with four seconds left to enable the Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-eight Southeastern Meeting) triumph over the absence of injured guard John Petty just after an early 12-issue deficit.

Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each manufactured two free of charge throws over the ultimate 25 seconds following the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) staged their have comeback in the remaining minutes.

Davis also had 10 rebounds and Lewis dished out six assists when creating three of four 3-ideas. Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and Herbert Jones added 10.

Alabama was with no No. two scorer Petty, who sustained an elbow injuries in Tuesday night’s loss to Mississippi State.

Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 22 factors on 9-of-13 capturing to speed 5 double-digit scorers. He also gathered 13 rebounds for his third straight double double.

Lawson scored 17, Jermaine Couisnard 12, Jair Bolden 11 and Alanzo Frink 10.

The Tide took a 78-70 direct on Beetle Bolden’s 1st basket, a three-pointer from the corner with 4: 33 still left.

Bryant’s layup reduce it to 86-84 with 1: 12 still left and South Carolina experienced a chance to tie it but he couldn’t make a basket inside.