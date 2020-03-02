alabama-expected-to-retain-the-services-of-indiana’s-david-ballou-as-new-toughness-mentor,-per-reports

TUSCALOOSA — 20 many years right after leaving Massive Ten territory, Alabama head mentor Nick Saban returned to his familiar stomping grounds to fill an important position on his coaching workers.

The Crimson Tide is reportedly established to employ the service of Indiana’s David Ballou as its subsequent head power and conditioning coach, a job not too long ago vacated when longtime Saban staffer Scott Cochran remaining final week soon after 13 seasons in Tuscaloosa to become Georgia’s specific groups coordinator.

Ballou has reportedly approved Alabama’s present and is predicted to be named its new strength mentor soon after paying the previous two seasons as director of athletic functionality at Indiana, his alma mater, according to numerous online reviews.

Just before doing the job at Indiana, wherever he played fullback from 1997-99, Ballou served as Notre Dame’s co-director of toughness and conditioning in 2017 following a 12-12 months stint as head toughness and conditioning mentor at Avon Large University in Indiana and two many years (2015-16) in a similar role at IMG Academy in Florida.

Indiana athletic functionality mentor Dr. Matt Rhea is also envisioned to join Ballou in Tuscaloosa, in accordance to SportsIllustrated.com’s HoosiersNow web-site, which broke the information of Ballou’s curiosity in Alabama on Saturday.

