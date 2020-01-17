TUSCALOOSA – Alabama is already working on the next football two weeks after the end of a decade.

The Crimson Tide reinforced its non-conference schedule by 2035 by adding a home-and-home series against Georgia Tech between 2030 and 2031, as both schools announced in separate press releases on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to secure Georgia Tech another home game for our future soccer plans for the 2030 and 2031 seasons,” said Greg Byrne, Alabama’s Athletics Director, in a statement. “The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regularly on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984. We look forward to renewing the series between our two programs.”

Georgia Tech’s Athletics Director Todd Stansbury added in a separate statement: “Alabama is not only one of the country’s best programs, but also one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most played rivals. We are therefore very proud to renew the series for the first time in almost half a century and let new generations of fans enjoy the excitement of the rivalry. “

As with all other non-conference Power 5 models, Alabama will open the series with a season opening game in Atlanta on August 31, 2030, before Georgia Tech joins Tuscaloosa a year later, on August 30, 2031.

“Our administration has made it our goal over the past few years to further improve our schedule. This is another excellent example,” said Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban. “Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great soccer games and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”

The series renews a rivalry that dates back to 1902 and ended in 1984, with the Yellow Jackets claiming a 16-6 win in Atlanta on September 15, 1984. The Crimson Tide, which is 28-21-3 ahead in the series, won 20-7 in Birmingham last year. Alabama and Georgia Tech were opponents of the Southeastern Conference from 1933 to 1964 when the Yellow Jackets left the league.

Georgia Tech is the eighth Power 5 opponent that the Crimson Tide has planned for the past few years, and is planning on Alabama at least one non-conference opponent for the next 15 years (2020-2035).

Alabama’s future non-conference opponents by 2035

2020: against Southern Cal * (in Arlington, Texas); Georgia State; Kent State; Tennessee-Martin

2021: against Miami * (in Atlanta); Südfräulein; State of New Mexico; Mercer

2022: State of Utah; in Texas *; Louisiana-Monroe; Austin Peay

2023: Central Michigan; Texas*; in South Florida

2024: Western Kentucky; South Florida; in Wisconsin *

2025: in the state of Florida *; Louisiana-Monroe; Wisconsin*

2026: in West Virginia *; South Florida; Florida State *

2027: West Virginia *

2028: in Notre Dame *

2029: Notre Dame *

2030: at Georgia Tech *

2031: Georgia Tech *

2032: in Oklahoma *

2033: Oklahoma *

2034: at Virginia Tech *

2035: Virginia Tech *

* Make 5 enemies

,