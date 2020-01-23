Alabama Football: Saban Meets Again With Hurts During Annual Senior Bowl Visit | National sport

MOBILE PHONE, MOBILE PHONE – During a long-awaited reunion after Wednesday’s senior bowl practice, Nick Saban had a simple request from his former quarterback.

“I want you to take a picture with our boys,” Saban told Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma after the cameras around the famous tandem closed.

Like lifelong friends who were catching up, Hurts and Saban came together as graduates after a difficult 2018 season, more than a year after the former Alabama quarterback switched to the Sooners.

Of course, Oklahoma’s injuries would return to the college football playoff last season, while Alabama has been out for the first time since 2015. The 2019 season would end in third place nationwide with a total of 5,149 yards and 53 touchdowns, with his own Heisman runner-up in December.

“I’m proud of you, man,” Saban said to Hurts.

“Where did you get that from?” Hurts asked about Saban’s light brown peacoat. “Did (his wife) Terry get it for you?”

“Oh yes,” Saban answered affirmatively.

“Tell her to get me one, I’m no longer a student,” Hurts joked.

Saban then revealed a chic black and blue plaid suit under his coat.

“Man, you’re styling,” said Hurts.

When he returned to the state where his college career started promisingly four years ago, Hurts remains a popular figure among Alabama fans and remains a member of the Crimson Tide, especially for Saban.

Because of this connection, Saban has even contributed to making interested NFL teams aware of Hurts.

“There are a lot of people in the NFL who have had a lot of success who are very similar to Jalen, people who can play with their feet, and I think you know who they are,” Saban said on Wednesday during the conversation to the reporters during the south team training on Wednesday. “I think the success of these players broke the stereotype (teams that need quarterbacks) to be a drop-back passer. … you see, (Patrick) Mahomes, the guy in Baltimore (Lamar Jackson), and all these guys are athletic guys who play with their feet and can cause a lot of problems for the old stereotypical NFL defense. ”

Wednesday was also an opportunity for Saban to meet Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, when the two long-time coaches stood side by side at Ladd Peebles for more than an hour, probably discussing their favorite subject: football ,

With that in mind, Saban also confirmed the expected departure of Alabama’s longtime assistant coach, Burton Burns, to the NFL after the former coach who became a support staff member recently served as the New York Giants running backs coach after two years as Crimson Tides had been hired as deputy sports director for football. Burns previously spent the first 11 years of Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa as a running backs and special teams coach, where he was a significant part of Alabama’s five national championship teams.

“Burton has been with us from the start and has done a great job for us in a number of ways. I think it’s pretty obvious that (of) all the players he coached are in the NFL – I think every turnaround who has ever started for us since we were there, “said Saban. “So he was a great recruiter, a great ambassador for the program, and came off the field due to injuries – a bad knee, a bad hip, spent two years getting well. And now that he had the opportunity to get back on the job To be in space, he loves training, he does and we are happy for him. “

Saban also commented on the absence of Raekwon Davis, who was invited to this week’s senior bowl but decided at the last minute for an ankle injury, according to the game’s managing director, Jim Nagy.

“Raekwon called me on Saturday and said he was still a little injured.” My ankle is still bothering me a little, “said Saban,” and I said, “Look, it’s an easy decision. If you want to create value for yourself because you’re healthy, you have to play (in the Senior Bowl), because this is a great opportunity for you. If you don’t feel like you can do it, don’t play, just let them know so they can get someone else. “

“So he made this decision based on his injury status, but I always encourage the boys to play in this game.”