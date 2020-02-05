TUSCALOOSA – It’s been more than 50 years since Wendell Hudson helped shape the college athletics landscape on the University of Alabama campus.

After being a pioneering African American scholarship holder in the 1969-70 season as a member of the men’s basketball team in Alabama, Hudson became the first former Crimson Tide player to drop his jersey.

Alabama’s athletics announced that Hudson’s No. 20 jersey will be the first jersey in school history to be canonized in the Coleman Coliseum’s rafters when he halfway through his game against the LSU on February 15 was honored in a special ceremony.

Although number 20 will continue to be available to Alabama athletes, he will be the first of an illustrious list of memorable Crimson Tide athletes to be recognized for having his jersey number “withdrawn” from his alma mater.

The school also announced that a donor in Hudson’s honor had donated a men’s basketball scholarship, and Alabama’s athletes are wearing a “WH” patch for the rest of the current winter and spring seasons.

Hudson, led by legendary Crimson Tide basketball coach C.M. Newton, from nearby Birmingham in 1969, remains one of the best-equipped players in Alabama’s men’s basketball history, with an average double-double score (19 points and 13 rebounds) of 1,768 points and 1,197 rebounds in 93 Played in 1970-73 after spending a season with the newbie team.

Hudson was also the first Southeastern Conference player of the year as a senior after leading the league in 1973, and was then selected by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the 1973 NBA draft. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and was recognized as a SEC legend in 2000.

