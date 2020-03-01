alabama-quarterback-tua-tagovailoa-astonished-by-amazing-merge-reception-from-the-dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS—Tua Tagovailoa’s preliminary meeting with the Miami Dolphins all through the NFL mix this 7 days remaining the Alabama quarterback pondering whether the crew is the ideal match for him.

Following all the Tank for Tua discuss encompassing him and the Dolphins the past 13 months, Tagovailoa thought the Dolphins would have the exact same volume of excitement as him for their very first formal meeting with each other Wednesday.

Instead, Tagovailoa was stunned he gained a little bit of a chilly shoulder. He still left sensation uncertain about the Dolphins and their want for him to be their following franchise quarterback, a source explained to the South Florida Sunlight Sentinel on Friday.

In spite of the much less-than-excellent initially impression, Tagovailoa continue to would like to engage in for the Dolphins and hopes Miami can execute a draft-day trade to transfer from the No. 5 decide to land him.

Amongst Tagovailoa’s feelings following the meeting:

“What just took place?”

“How am I supposed to come to feel like it is the suitable place for me if they act like that?”

“Maybe they are just after (Oregon quarterback) Justin Herbert.”

YOU May BE Interested IN…

“No a single was thrilled,” the source included. “They did not give any indication of ‘he’s their person.’ He felt strange, like is this a joke? He’s not turned off, but it was just strange.”

Whilst information of Tagovailoa’s effect may be special, his conference was on par with a lot of others the Dolphins have experienced with draft prospects and brokers at the incorporate this 7 days. Dolphins coach Brian Flores is spearheading a stealthy procedure with regards to the franchise’s views and movements through the impending draft and free of charge agency, and does not want the result of Miami’s conferences to disclose any of the team’s intentions.