Alabama ‘s converted defensive second division team in good shape despite further sales losses National sport

TUSCALOOSA – For the second time in three years, Alabama will have to replace much of its first secondary level.

But at least according to one of its four outgoing starters, Senior Safety Jared Mayden, sales shouldn’t be nearly as high as two years ago when the Crimson Tide replaced all six starters with a largely inexperienced group, some of whom are now NFL-bound.

Mayden, who attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile last week, is one of four defenders in Alabama trying to be drafted by the NFL, along with Shyheim Carter, Trevon Diggs, and Xavier McKinney.

And since spring training is still more than a month away, the upgraded Crimson Tide offspring will not be able to do without a talent of next season’s experience without serious talent.

“I’m excited to see what the defense will look like next year,” Mayden said in Mobile last week.

“Everyone who is there has a chance. … these guys just have to attack the source properly. I feel like we left good news, a good standard for the guys, how you prepare and how you work every day. I think if you follow that, you should be one of the best secondaries next year. “

Former five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain II returns with the most experience he has had over the last 25 consecutive games, mostly at an outside cornerback. Of course, the NFL legacy could be prepared to move as the Alabama coaches could try to familiarize him with the Star / Nickel backspace Carter has had in the past two seasons.

At 6-foot-2, Surtain is a bigger slot corner, but the move would allow him to be closer to the border and help with some defensive games that play a role similar to that of the former Alabama All-American and current Pittsburgh Steelers security Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Josh Jobe, who started two games last season – the first and the last – appears in the left corner and takes over the full-time position as a starting corner against Surtain or a newcomer.

After a rocky second season in Tuscaloosa in which he struggled with a hand injury and fell out of favor with the coaching staff, Jobe showed his potential when he replaced Diggs in the Citrus Bowl after the Diggs decided to put the game on hold to get jump start for pre-draft training.

“He went through what a lot of people at Bama go through – you’re a newbie, you’re a five-star guy and you want to play so badly that you’re trying to get your best foot forward.” Mayden said of Jobe. “So, to see how he overcomes adversity because he started playing duke and they kind of shuffled it around, but if anything, evidence of how he dealt with adversity (like he did in this Michigan- Game occurred), He played with everything you could wish for. That shows his character and how much struggle he has in him. “

Junior College Transfer Ronald Williams Jr. of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College seems to be the early front runner after enrolling early.

“He was a really good size. He played star, safety and corner kick so he could be a versatile player,” said Saban about Williams. “He participated in a really good junior college program that they had a lot of success with , and he made a real contribution to this, so we are happy to have the opportunity to include such a man in the group so that we can’t be too terribly young, and be a bit more mature. ”

In the meantime, 6-2 promoted Jahquez Robinson is another candidate after beating the other newcomers in mid-December, one day after signing during the early signing phase.

“He’s a pretty talented guy,” Surtain said of Robinson on December 20. He looks good, he’s starting to be caught up a bit. He’s out there and has fun. “

The Alabama secondary school backend is undergoing a little overhaul with the rise of Sophomore Jordan Battle to take a first look at Mayden’s safe replacement after starting four games in the team’s dime pack last season. Although Mayden was a real novice last year, the 6-1 battle showed great maturity by absorbing all the knowledge Mayden was able to convey throughout the season.

“I saw the progress. He even sat with me at meetings and I always told him the little things I learned from the older players who coached me – Eddie Jackson, Hootie Jones, Ronnie Harrison – so I always made sure he was his Had questions and answers. Said Mayden. “I didn’t just let him be a newbie and I depended on his athleticism … I’ve definitely seen more maturity in him throughout the year and I’m pretty sure he’ll have a good chance to show what it is going to him next year. “

In addition to Battle at free safety, Mayden named the up-and-coming red shirt junior Daniel Wright and the sporty second division team DeMarcco Hellams as candidates for Strong Safety or Money, the team’s sixth defender. All three appeared in all 13 games last season, mostly in replacement or special team roles, but should be the favorites at the beginning of spring training in the backend alongside the experienced Jobe and Surtain.

“Jordan is a great talent, he has to keep his head straight and get into the game book,” said Mayden. “You have D-Wright who really has to take a leadership role because he will be the oldest DB there.” Marcco at Money, if he wins this job, Patrick will be more a leader, Joshua (Jobe) will come out of his hull “I’m excited to see what the defense will look like next year.”

Alabama’s projected spring depth map

CB1: Josh Jobe / Scooby Carter / Brandon Turnage

CB2: Ronald Williams Jr./Marcus Banks / Jahquez Robinson

Star: Patrick Surtain II / Jayln Armor-Davis

SS: Jordan Battle / DeMarcco Hellams

FS: Daniel Wright / Eddie Smith

Money: DeMarcco Hellams / Brandon Turnage

path

Sr. CB Trevon Diggs

Sr. Star Shyheim Carter

Sr. FS Jared Mayden

Jr. SS Xavier McKinney

return

R-Jr. SS Daniel Wright

Jr. CB Patrick Surtain II

Jr. CB Josh Jobe

Jr. CB Ronald Williams Jr.

R-Soph. CB Jayln Armor-Davis

R-Soph. FS Eddie Smith

Soph. FS Jordan battle

Soph. CB Marcus Banks

Soph. SS DeMarcco Hellams

R-Fr. CB Scooby Carter

R-Fr. CB Brandon Turnage

CB Jahquez Robinson

To come yet

Ms. FS Brian Branch

Mrs. CB Malachi Moore

SS / ATH Kristian story

