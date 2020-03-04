alabama-suffers-another-disappointing-loss-to-final-location-vanderbilt-in-house-finale

TUSCALOOSA — The remaining shot, a meaningless 3-pointer from sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., fell harmlessly into the arms of a Vanderbilt player without even touching the rim Tuesday night.

It was that kind of night time for Alabama, which experienced three players combine for more than 91 p.c of its scoring in a 87-79 loss to final-spot Vanderbilt in Tuesday night’s standard-time home finale.

It was just the most recent in a sequence of disappointing property losses in Nate Oats’ initial time at the helm. The checklist also involves defeats versus Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M. As a result, limited of profitable the SEC match, the Crimson Tide (16-14, eight-9 SEC) noticed its NCAA match hopes drop to nil.

The reduction came regardless of a period-substantial exertion from Alabama’s lone senior, James “Beetle” Bolden, on Senior Night. The Covington, Ky., indigenous scored 17 of his year-superior 24 points in the to start with 50 %, capturing a profession-large seven three-ideas in the previous frequent-season home game of his collegiate vocation. Bolden also had a 23-level hard work from Southern Mississippi in late November.

Lewis Jr. scored 17 of his 30 factors in the 2nd 50 %, while freshman guard Jaden Shackelford additional all 18 of his details in the next half next an -of-3 very first 50 percent, as the duo combined for 35 of the Crimson Tide’s 44 next-fifty percent factors on 12-of-24 shooting by them selves as the rest of the crew shot a mixed three-of-13 in the 2nd fifty percent.

Bolden, Lewis and Shackelford mixed for 72 of Alabama’s 79 details on 24-of-51 discipline objectives, which includes 11-of-27 from three-position selection, although the other 5 gamers on the ground combined to shoot 2-of-12 general and just 1-of-11 from distance in the video game. That included a forgettable 1-of-9 evening from 3-place selection from junior forward Alex Reese, who concluded with just three points in 18 minutes Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee scored 38 factors on 14-of-20 taking pictures, which include 6-of-seven from three-place variety, to go together with eight rebounds and five helps in the hard work.

Alabama will wrap up the regular season with a road game at Missouri on Saturday (one: 30 p.m.) just before opening SEC Match perform on Thursday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Listed here are three takeaways from Alabama’s 87-79 dwelling loss to visiting Vanderbilt:

1. Tide protection, shooting porous in 1st 50 percent and late in the second 50 percent.

Outside of Bolden and Lewis, the to start with 50 percent was a tough going for the Crimson Tide.

Bolden (17 details) and Lewis (13) put together for 30 of Alabama’s 35 initially-half points on a blended 10-of-17 shooting from the ground. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew shot a put together 1-of-9 from the ground, like -of-3 from Shackleford and one-of-five from junior ahead Alex Reese.

Immediately after getting a 27-22 direct on six straight factors from Lewis, Alabama made just 2 of its closing 10 subject intention attempts in excess of the last eight minutes of the first 50 percent, which include missing six straight.

For the duration of the same span of time, Vanderbilt took the direct producing 7 of its remaining 11 discipline objectives about the final seven: 55 of the initial half, which includes pulling head on a 13-3 operate just before closing out the last two minutes on a seven-two run to enter halftime up 42-35.

Lee scored 20 of his 38 details in the 1st fifty percent on eight-of-12 from the ground, including a pair of 3s.

Vanderbilt’s main scorer continued to have a scorching hand in the 2nd 50 %, together with spurring the Dores’ late 2nd-half surge with 10 straight points throughout a 12-two run more than a 3: 41 span to pull forward 80-73 with 2: 25 remaining. Saben concluded 14-of-20 from the field in the activity, including 6-of-eight in the next half.

It was throughout that stage that Alabama simply just could not uncover the bottom of the web, lacking six straight area aims above a 3½-moment stretch and 10 of its last 11 pictures around the last 5: 54 of the match.

two. Second 50 % gets to be Lewis and Shack exhibit.

Needing an offensive spark after the rough to start with fifty percent hard work, Alabama turned to its two youngest guards — Lewis and Shackelford.

Lewis started things off with an uncontested layup nine seconds into the second fifty percent, and Shackelford adopted by earning his initially 3-pointer of the activity 38 seconds later on. The pair blended to rating Alabama’s to start with 28 points of the 2nd fifty percent to pull even with Vanderbilt 63-63 in advance of a 3-pointer from Bolden gave the Tide its very first direct, 66-65, with 9: 52 remaining.

But much like his first-fifty percent exertion, Shackelford went chilly immediately after scoring 18 details on 7-of-10 taking pictures in excess of the initial seven: 56 of the next half, prior to lacking his last 3 3-place tries in the previous 6 minutes of action.

That was part of a one-of-11 capturing hard work from the ground above the game’s last 6 minutes, the lone built industry goal a three-pointer from Lewis to minimize Vanderbilt’s direct to 83-79 with 48 seconds remaining.

3. Bolden will save time-finest hard work for Senior Night.

Bolden obtained a standing ovation from the scattered Crimson Tide lovers in attendance when he was honored during a pregame Senior Day ceremony as Alabama’s lone senior

Bolden walked to midcourt along with his girlfriend and Alabama assistant mentor Bryan Hodgson, who recruited him from West Virginia.

Bolden also designed his initial start considering that the second week of the period and played the sport of the time, scoring 24 factors.