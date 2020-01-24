Alabama teenager accused of killing mother and 13-year-old twin brothers before going to school

An Alabama teenager was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and two 13-year-old brothers.

The victims – identified as Holli Christina Durham, 36 years old; Branson Durham, 13 years old; and Baron Durham, 13, were found dead in a house in Munford, Alabama.

The victim’s son and older brother, 16-year-old Landon Durham, are charged with murder for all three murders, Talladega District Attorney Steve Giddens told CNN subsidiary WBRC. Durham is charged as an adult.

According to Giddens, Durham reportedly killed “probably sometime early Tuesday morning”. When asked if Durham went to school after the alleged murders, Giddens said, “I was told he did, yes.”

Suzanne Lacey, the superintendent of Talladega County Schools, called the killings “tragedy”.

“As in any small town, tragedy affects the entire community, including the school community,” said Lacey. “Our focus is on supporting the school family in this difficult time.”

The authorities have not released a motive for the murders. Durham is expected to appear in court for the first time on Friday.

The arrest of Durham is the second time in a week that a teenager in the United States has been accused of murdering his mother and siblings.

16-year-old Colin Jeffery Haynie faces four serious murders when his mother and three younger siblings were shot dead at their home in Grantsville, Utah. According to the prosecutor, he confessed to the murders. Haynie also faces a number of attempted murders for his father, who was the only survivor.