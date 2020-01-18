Alabama wants to expand its victory through consistency and maturity on the field National Sports

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s Nate Oats made it clear both in his post-game press conference and in the meetings with his team in the hours and days after Auburn’s excitement on Wednesday – victory was important, but it doesn’t matter if not more.

Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 SEC) will play Missouri (9-7, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday ahead of rival Tigers, the last undefeated Power 5 team that started the week emotionally charged victory may not be the highlight of the season.

“I really raised it on the night of the game, after yesterday’s game, today, we’ll talk about it again tomorrow,” said Oats on Friday afternoon. “We have to make sure that our energy picks up, we have to make sure that we don’t live from past successes.” If we lost to Missouri on Saturday, the game in Auburn didn’t mean much. ‘

And while a “quality” win over an earlier undefeated and top 5 rival is certainly exciting, it only counts if Alabama can use it as a resume booster and compete for an NCAA tournament bid this season.

However, for this to remain possible, Crimson Tide must be consistently successful in the last two months of the regular season. This is not always the easiest thing to do.

“It is much more difficult for me to deal with success than to fail,” said Oats. “If you get beaten, you will be ready to fight with a chip on your shoulder so that many teams can be beaten and come back and win. It’s hard to win, come back and get better, play harder, and know that you have to improve even if you win to win again. We want to convey that here. ‘

While that’s still in the works, only a handful of the Crimson Tide veterans know they have a different game-to-game mindset.

“We simply cannot allow a win like Auburn to come,” said Senior Guard James “Beetle” Bolden on Friday. “(We have to) be level-headed, mature, and just keep trusting Coach Oats’ plan and tackling him game by game, and hopefully we’ll start putting together victories.”

Of course, consistency in Oats’ first season wasn’t necessarily one of Alabama’s strengths. After opening 3-4 in November, the tide ended 2019 with a strong 4-1 win in December before the first four conference games of the SEC game were played up and down again.

Still, Oats has seen signs of positive growth in the past few weeks, though his team is still not consistent to start in the league.

“I think if you look at our last 10 games, we won 7 out of 10, with the three defeats at Penn State by 2, … at Florida in double overtime by 21 (in the first half),” said Oats , “I think we tried very hard. That was the deal at the beginning of the year, I think our ups and downs were more (over) effort. But if you make an effort in every game, be it a shot or a miss still play well enough to win. “

That said, it would be helpful if the Crimson Tide could shoot better than 0.400 again from the 3-point range after seeing a drop of 23.8 percent (10 out of 42) from the 3-point range last two Games.

“We talked a lot about our range of shots,” said Oats. “We have to get better, more undisputed shots, if we can do that, the shots will go the way they were (before the SEC game).”

At least part of the correct shot selection is based on the maturity that Bolden often sees from his younger teammates.

“I’m only setting a good example, honestly,” said Bolden. We have no people at all who go the other way, so it’s easy for me to speak to these people and show them what I’ve been through in my experience. So it’s easy for me to talk to them people because they’re ready for it. “

To what extent Saturday will certainly be tested and will continue to evolve across the SEC as Alabama wants to turn a big win into a run from them.

“We will show that if we can catch up on a great win against Auburn with a great performance against Missouri, we will be really mature,” said Oats.

