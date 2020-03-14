Alameda Firefighter Contracts Coronavirus; 8 more quarantine firefighters – San Francisco News Information – News Information

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – Eight Alameda firefighters have been quarantined after confirming that one of their colleagues tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The city of Alameda announced Friday that after a positive fire test, the county health department was able to identify who the firefighter had been exposed to COVID-19. Eight firefighters have been identified and are now isolated awaiting the results of their tests.

The city’s statement reiterated that all Alameda fire stations were fully equipped with no diminishing ability to respond to calls.

Alameda County officials said Friday there were four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, two of which were the first reported cases of community transmission. The county now has a total of seven cases of coronaviruses as of Friday afternoon, county health officials said.

News of the firefighter infection also came the same day that a coronavirus outbreak among San José firefighters rose to six confirmed cases, and 70 more people who may have been exposed are still being monitored, authorities said .