Alan Brazil LIVE on stage: TalkSPORT presenter and Arsenal legend Ray Parlor on tour in Ipswich

Alan Brazil and Ray Parlor are the deadliest strike forces on British radio.

On talkSPORT they have proven to be an extremely entertaining combination – and now you can see them together on Thursday, February 13th, on the stage in Ipswich.

Take part in this double act and experience an evening full of funny stories from your game days and your broadcasting career.

They tell stories from the changing room, play in Portman Road, in the studios, travel in international service … and of course Cheltenham!

Alan was a UEFA Cup winner with Ipswich Town under Sir Bobby Robson and is back to his old home with lots of stories.

Ray, also known as “Romford Pele”, set the all-time record for Arsenal in the Premier League, playing with and against some of the game’s greatest characters.

Both have distinguished themselves for their club and country while enjoying life to the fullest.

There will be a big laugh and some surprises, which will provide a few hours of entertainment.

Get your tickets now and experience this partnership live on stage.

The show begins on Thursday February 13th at 7.30pm on Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich.

Click here to buy tickets for the special event now!