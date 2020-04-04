Alan Kelly celebrates ‘greatest honour’ as he is elected Labour’s 13th leader

Alan Kelly has described his election as the Labour Party’s 13th Leader as his “greatest honour”.

The Tipperary TD thanked his leadership rival Aodhán O Ríordáin and explained they would “get the job done collectively to convey our Social gathering ahead”.

Mr Kelly said he wished to give “large thanks to the members for placing their have faith in in me”.

It’s my greatest honour to be elected as 13th Leader of @labour and one that I really don’t acquire evenly. I want to thank @aodhanoriordain and his workforce & spouse and children. I know that we will get the job done together to bring our Celebration ahead.

Huge many thanks to the customers for putting their have confidence in in me. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/gC0rPZXnBS

— Alan Kelly TD (@alankellylabour) April 3, 2020

Mr Kelly was elected just after a leadership contest disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

There was a whole valid poll of 1,915 votes in the contest and a quota of 958 votes. Alan Kelly obtained 1,047 votes, to Aodhán Ó Ríordáin’s 868 votes.

In a statement, Aodhán O Riordáin reported: “I wholeheartedly congratulate my close friend and colleague Alan Kelly, who now usually takes on the obligation of leading our Occasion.

“The values of financial justice, common legal rights, equality, solidarity, compassion, inclusiveness and internationalism are safe in Alan’s fingers.

“I want to specifically congratulate his relatives who I know will rightly share in this very pleased day.”

Mr Kelly succeeds Brendan Howlin who declared his resignation subsequent the party’s disastrous displaying in February’s Typical Election wherever it gained just 6 seats.

It is predicted Mr Kelly will occur under strain to allow for the occasion to be concerned in Federal government formation talks future 7 days, in spite of Mr Howlin ruling that out in the quick aftermath of the Typical Election.

The sorting and counting of approximately 1,900 postal ballots began just after 2pm yesterday.

Senior counsel Conor Energy was carrying out the depend in a room at the offices of auditing agency Mazars.

Thanks to Coronavirus limits, a stay video clip backlink has been made out there to the campaign teams of the two candidates to watch the depend move forward as public obtain was not feasible.

This is not the first time Mr Kelly had sought to be leader. Mr Kelly’s election arrives four decades following he unsuccessful to gain a nomination from any of his fellow TDs to contest for the Labour leadership in opposition to Mr Howlin.

Mr Kelly, a previous deputy chief of the bash, served as Minister for Housing in between 2014 and 2016 and was a junior transportation minister for three many years ahead of that. He returned to Leinster Dwelling in 2011 from Europe where he had served as an MEP from 2008.