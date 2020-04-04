Alan Kelly celebrates ‘greatest honour’ as Labour get started rebuild following election disaster

Alan Kelly has explained his election as the Labour Party’s 13th Leader as his “biggest honour”.

The Tipperary TD thanked his leadership rival Aodhán O Ríordáin and claimed they would “work collectively to provide our Party forward”.

Mr Kelly explained he preferred to give “substantial many thanks to the customers for putting their rely on in me”.

It's my greatest honour to be elected as 13th Chief of @labour and one particular that I never take frivolously. I want to thank @aodhanoriordain and his group & relatives. I know that we will operate jointly to convey our Party ahead.

Big thanks to the associates for placing their believe in in me.

— Alan Kelly TD (@alankellylabour) April 3, 2020

Mr Kelly was elected after a management contest disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

There was a overall legitimate poll of 1,915 votes in the contest and a quota of 958 votes. Alan Kelly received 1,047 votes, to Aodhán Ó Ríordáin’s 868 votes.

“It is an complete honour to be elected as Leader of the Labour Get together by the customers and to have received so a lot assist from unique components of the state in the course of my campaign,” Mr Kelly said.

“I have been a Labour member throughout my daily life, included at all concentrations of the organisation and this is a accountability I acquire extremely severely.

Mr Kelly succeeds Brendan Howlin who announced his resignation pursuing the party’s disastrous showing in February’s Normal Election where it gained just six seats.

“I also want to thank Brendan Howlin for his for his selfless determination to the Labour Celebration throughout 4 many years,” he included.

“He has been a pillar of strength to the Celebration and the region by means of his public provider and I know he will continue to provide the place in the years in advance.

Conceding defeat past night time, Aodhán O Riordáin said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate my pal and colleague Alan Kelly, who now requires on the accountability of main our Party.

“The values of financial justice, universal rights, equality, solidarity, compassion, inclusiveness and internationalism are risk-free in Alan’s palms.

“I want to primarily congratulate his relatives who I know will rightly share in this very pleased day.”

It is envisioned Mr Kelly will arrive under force to allow for the occasion to be associated in Authorities development talks following 7 days, even with Mr Howlin ruling that out in the quick aftermath of the Normal Election.

The sorting and counting of somewhere around 1,900 postal ballots started just after 2pm yesterday.

Senior counsel Conor Ability was carrying out the depend in a place at the places of work of auditing firm Mazars.

Because of to Coronavirus limits, a live online video hyperlink has been built offered to the campaign teams of the two candidates to enjoy the rely commence as general public accessibility was not achievable.

This is not the 1st time Mr Kelly had sought to be chief. Mr Kelly’s election arrives four years just after he unsuccessful to get a nomination from any of his fellow TDs to contest for the Labour management from Mr Howlin.

Mr Kelly, a previous deputy chief of the get together, served as Minister for Housing amongst 2014 and 2016 and was a junior transport minister for three yrs before that. He returned to Leinster House in 2011 from Europe exactly where he experienced served as an MEP from 2008.