Alan Pardew and Chris Powell greet ADO Den Haag fans with the Ghostbusters banner as they begin to keep the Dutch team in Eredivisie

Who are you going to call? … Alan Pardew apparently.

ADO Den Haag fans unveiled a great Ghostbusters banner to mark Pardew’s first game, which is responsible for the Eredivisie team.

The former coach of Newcastle, West Ham and Charlton was recently appointed as the Dutch club’s new coach.

Getty Images – Getty

The banner presented by ADO Den Haag fans welcomes Alan Pardew and Chris Powell

The Hague is fighting in the league and is only two points behind the end of the table after the winter break.

The 58-year-old Pardew with Chris Powell as an assistant has the task of keeping the club in the Dutch top league.

The two were spectacularly greeted by fans for their game against RKC Waalwijk, albeit a bit bizarre.

Getty Images – Getty

Pardew took over his first ADO Den Haag game

The Hague supporters unveiled a giant Ghostbusters banner with Pardew and Powell’s faces and the words “Who are you calling?”

After his job, Pardew said: “The team is in a difficult phase, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide.

“We have to do that together. Together we have to make a comeback. “

ADO Den Haag is the first team outside of England that Pardew, who has been unemployed since April 2018, created it.

He was released after a catastrophic four-month stay in West Brom, where he won only three of his 21 games.

When he took over the Baggies, he was commissioned to keep them in the Premier League, but failed and the club then relegated to the championship.