Alan Yang, director of Tiger Tail, makes the past a “beautiful dream, not a memory”

Within minutes of the opening of the Tiger Tail, a very influential new drama from Aranyan, co-creator of Master of the Nown, a little boy rushing through rice fields, light blue stems flying in the wind and empty for her mother I’m looking for. He may have sworn to see her working nearby.

When he returned home, tears rose in his eyes and he was having a hard time communicating this confusion to his grandmother who disciplined him. “Crying doesn’t solve anything,” she tells him in Taiwanese. “Be strong. Don’t let anyone see you crying.” Slowly he nods.

Yang, speaking on the phone with the phone, said: “It’s perfectly good reason that the boy lost his mother and cried. But it’s unique to Asian culture and that’s how my parents were frankly raised. Has told us some of those lessons. “

His Tigertail is on Netflix this Friday, mainly about the process of inheriting this sentiment. The kind of life we ​​learn to live from our parents, what they are going to give us, and the disagreement between the two. This is largely based on his relationship with his father and was inspired by a trip to Taiwan four years ago.

Alanyan’s debut, Tiger Tail, is intentionally filmed and has a different color palette from past to present. ChenHsiang Liu—Netflix

This sweeping yet concrete film is about following the boy, Pin Juy [Hong Chili plays as a young man and Zimmer plays an older man] from childhood in Taiwan to the life he built. And span generations, decades, and continents. Himself after moving to New York. The Tiger Tail, which has been switching for decades, can help his father financially support the transition to financial support instead of leaving his beloved woman, Yu-Hsing Fan, in Taiwan. [Kunjue Li] also shows Pinjuy’s decision to marry the United States. Later in life, we regarded Pin Juy as a divorced father and regretted far away with these choices.

Throughout, Pin Jui was disastrous, especially when he was hugging his daughter Angela [Christine Ko] at an emotional distance or scolding her after a strange piano recital for her daughter being torn. I feel that my grandmother’s teachings have been internalized at the moment of the relationship.

“I think this is one of the toughest scenes for Asian children watching this movie,” says Yang with a laugh. “Teaching a child may not be the best health, because touching emotions may be okay. But the sacrifices and struggles experienced by our parents’ generations are It can strengthen you on both the upside and downside. “

Yang says that the persistence and harshness of Pinjui learning to tackle parenting speaks of the essential truth of life for many immigrants, including his father.

“You have to be better. You can’t be the same, because this relationship extends to those who are here longer and have a history of connection and institution with the country,” said Jan. Will explain. “You take 99 back in the test and they know why 100 is undeniable, so they ask why it is not 100.”

Yang was under pressure with Asian excellence throughout his life. He cited one of the reasons for his success in Hollywood was the high level of difficulty often required to clear as a child. “In a way, I feel grateful for that ethic, because they have taught me and it has helped me,” he says. “I’m crazy. I want to work harder than everyone. I feel like I’m owing to them as well.”

Pictured in May 2017, Yang investigated the emotional baggage of being an immigrant or child of a previous project. This includes Netflix’s “Master of None”. It was created in collaboration with Aziz Ansari. AlbertoE. Rodriguez—Getty Images

Yang is also used to exploring this area on the screen. His comedy projects, highly valued for his empathy and attention to detail [especially both without Master of the Season co-created with Aziz Ansari], unpacked the emotional luggage of immigrants or children directly in the United States May be. An early outstanding episode “Parents” explored the generational gap between American-born children and immigrant parents. Nimbly became intimate with his cheerful, but sometimes frustrating parents, both Indian immigrants, in a series of exciting and gentle interactions, while his Taiwanese-American friend Brian [Kelvin Kelvin] Yu] has forged a bond with his kind person, a silent father.

In this episode, guilt and appreciation, dissimilarity, and a tangle of severance emerged between immigrant parents and their children, revealing their unique living experience and cultural relationship. When Yang and Ansari won the Emmy Award the following year, they talked about the importance of diversity on the screen. Yang encouraged Asian parents to send children, not violins, for example, to filmmaking.

At that time, Yang was working on what would eventually become a Tiger Tale, based on what his father told him about immigration from Taiwan. At one point, it was even referred to as a family movie, but Yang was immediately drawn to talk about more fictional and even legendary immigrants.

“The tigertail is not exactly what happened to his father or mother,” says Yang.

“I asked them about their lives and got enough information to see a bigger emotional picture,” he adds. “I think about the motives and emotions of the characters, and then fill the gap with my imagination and the effects of other great Asian films.”

Yang’s directorial debut, Tigertail, is purposely filmed and has a clear lens on each setting. Vivid reds and greens indicate the color palette of scenes shot on Taiwanese 16mm film. Meanwhile, when Pin-Jui moves to The Bronx, a more luxurious Fujifilm filter will be implemented. Meanwhile, modern scenes were shot digitally, focusing on the browns and grays that Yang saw as essential for capturing New York in the fall.

“We talked specifically about how to distinguish between the past and the present,” he says. “How to make the past feel like a beautiful dream, not just a memory”

An avid movie enthusiast, Yang is a way to visually highlight Taiwan’s beauty while watching Wong Kwai and Houshao Shen’s films, especially the movies of the former “Mood of Love” and the latter “The City of Sorrow”. I was looking for. A sugar factory where Pinjui and his grandmother work, friendly nightclubs where he and the former dance in mandpop, those cyan rice fields-incorporating elements of national history into his story.

Hong Ti-Lee, left, Young Pin Jui, Yo-Hsing Fan, right, under “Tigertail”. ChenHsiang Liu—Netflix

“I also talk a lot about Edward Yang’s Eee, which is also about Taiwanese families in a way that deals with emotions and uses strong emotions, but in a way that is neither emotional nor melodic. Run. “Add a director. “It says a lot, it says a little bit, and it’s about silence and gaps.”

Tiger Tail features dialogue in Taiwan, Mandarin, and English and is rooted in certain cultural peculiarities. However, the dynamics of the movie family are universal. In casting the main actors on both sides of the Pacific, Yang looked for actors who could improvise in multiple languages.

“I saw it all,” he says. “At that point, I just wanted to feel both their suppressed, quiet, and awkward, and both more lively playing abilities.”

For Pin Jui’s role, it was particularly important to find two actors, each of whom could propose another actor while playing one side of the same character. “Using Hong-Chi Lee and Tzi Ma, you really need both sides of the same coin,” says Yang. “You are looking for the passion and vitality of the youth, the hallmark of a clear movie star, and when Pin-Jui gets older, you want it to be all the interiors.

The horse recalled his own painful family history to capture Pin Jui’s isolation.

For him, the Tiger Tale recalled the memories of his brother who struggled after the family moved from Hong Kong to the United States. Ma, the youngest of the seven children, was only five years old when his parents moved him and his brother to New York. His brother, a hometown architect, soon found that his degree was not recognized by many US employers and prevented him from finding work in the field. To feed his family, he became a cook at an American Chinese restaurant that his parents bought and operated on Staten Island.

“In Hong Kong, he came from the New Year’s Eve party and brought me, a noisemaker and a hat for his baby brother,” Ma devoted to his Tigertail performance remember. “He had this vitality and energy … when we came here he became very quiet and introspective. We gave him this terrible nickname” wu hei ” ] “. It is translated from Cantonese to English as a “sealed airbag”. That means everything is written down. “

For Ko, the Tiger Tail has come in a difficult time. Shortly before meeting Yang with the project, the actress received an amazing call and returned home to Georgia. So George’s adoptive father was fighting a cancer he was diagnosed a few years ago. He died immediately and Ko turned her sorrow on Angela’s character. Angela longs for a reunion with her father, whom she did not know for a long time.

Sharing the scene with a horse, the actress says she was shocked by the similarities between the actor and her father, especially in terms of the silent nature of the conversation their characters had at the Tigertail. “I felt like talking to my father again,” she says briefly. “That’s what you see on the screen at that moment.”

“If you look closely, we reflect each other well,” says Ma, the scene where his character, Pinjuyi and her daughter Angela [Ko] drink tea. “That’s the tragedy of it. You see these people very similar to each other, they can’t connect, and didn’t talk about how to raise the cup. I didn’t notice until I saw the movie. It cannot be directed, it comes from chemistry. “Sarah Shatz—Netflix

Perhaps fittingly, filming the most emotional scenes at Tiger Tail was Yang’s return home, bringing him and his actors back to western Taiwan, in the same city town where his family once lived. I took you. Jan and his crew shot at the same sugar mill where his father and grandmother had worked for years, a chapter in the history of his family was reflected early in the film. To his actor, the feeling that they were walking in the footsteps of Yang, and that of his father, was obvious.

“His emotional connection to all the steps he took on those paths with his father was what he took together every day during the shoot,” Ma recalls. “He had to connect to it, and I had to connect with him.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of anything in my life,” Ko adds. With her birth mother also approaching the final day of filming, Ko felt a strong connection to both her family and Yang that she could not describe in words. “The last shot of the movie was a wide shot,” she recalls. “I think by the time it arrived, I was just sobbing.”

